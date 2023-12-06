Total capacity of 3,000 students, with an initial 400 students expected to join in its inaugural year.

Set to open doors in September 2024, the school will offer the British curriculum to students ranging from FS1 to Year 6 in the first year and eventually to Year 13.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar Education, a leading education provider in the UAE, announces the official launch of Noya British School, a significant addition to its portfolio of educational institutions. Located in the heart of Yas Island, Noya British School is set to welcome its first cohort of students at the commencement of the 2024-2025 academic year in September 2024.

This marks a significant milestone for Aldar Education as Noya British School becomes the flagship greenfield school under its newly established Aldar Schools segment. Aldar Schools is dedicated to bringing exceptional education to prime areas in Abu Dhabi, with a focus on excellence, wellbeing and value.

Strategically located in North Yas Island, Noya British School is in close proximity to The Sustainable City and Yas Acres, making it conveniently accessible for students and their families. The campus offers state-of-the-art teaching and learning facilities including spacious classrooms, multi-functional halls, senior common rooms, specialist teaching areas, technology zones and two swimming pools.

Students at Noya British School are set to receive a comprehensive and well-balanced education based on the British Curriculum. In addition to its rigorous academic programmes, the school will provide a wide range of extracurricular activities that promote physical, social, and emotional growth, such as creative arts, music and digital literacy. This holistic approach ensures that students receive a solid foundation for their future success.

Commenting on the launch, Sahar Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Education, said: “With the launch of Aldar Schools, we embark on a journey to redefine education accessibility. Noya British School, our pioneering institution under this segment, embodies our commitment to providing exceptional education at an affordable cost. Our mission is clear: to create an inclusive, nurturing, and inspiring learning environment that equips students for a bright future. We aspire to make top-tier education a reality for more families, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive and become a leader of tomorrow.”

Applications for enrollment at Noya British School for the 2024-2025 academic year will open in January 2024. To learn more about the school, academic programme, and admission process, please contact Aldar Education at 800 8535 or email admissions@noya.sch.ae

ABOUT ALDAR EDUCATION

Aldar Education is the leading education provider in Abu Dhabi, with almost 38,000 students across 31 operated and managed schools and a growing network of educators from over 100 nationalities, as one of the most sought-after institutions.

Aldar Education delivers inclusive, sustainable, and innovative learning through a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services, ensuring a holistic approach to transformational growth through agility and sustainability.

With excellence at the heart of its operations, Aldar Education is driven by a vision to deliver the highest standards of globally relevant education. It is committed to cultivating the most sustainable and inclusive learning communities that enrich every aspect of a student's life, directly supporting the UAE's vision for a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Aldar Education includes Aldar Properties' entire educational portfolio. Aldar Properties PJSC is the UAE's leading real estate developer and manager. It is committed to operating a long-term and sustainable business to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.

For more information on Aldar Education, please visit www.aldareducation.com

