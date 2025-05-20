The mosque aims to achieve LEED Zero Carbon certification - another first in Abu Dhabi - reaching net zero carbon emissions in production and energy use



Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar has announced it will become the first developer in the Middle East and North Africa region to implement hydrogen-based steel rebar in a development project. Supplied by EMSTEEL Group, one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, the steel will significantly reduce carbon emissions during the construction of Abu Dhabi’s first net zero carbon mosque in Sustainable City Yas Island.

The mosque, with a 1,595 sqm floor area and capacity for over 850 worshippers, aims to achieve LEED Zero Carbon certification, reaching net zero carbon emissions in production and energy use through clean energy deployment, low carbon materials- including hydrogen-based steel produced via low-emissions processes.

The partnership between Aldar and EMSTEEL aims to champion innovation within the sector and accelerate the industrial transition towards sustainable construction. It will create demand for sustainable materials in the region, generating mutual value by recirculating the benefits within the UAE economy as part of the National In-Country Value (ICV) programme.

Steel is the second largest contributor to embodied carbon in the sector, following concrete, accounting for up to 20 per cent of a building’s total emissions. The manufacturing of hydrogen steel has the potential to reduce carbon emissions by up to 95 per cent compared with conventional steel production.

The partnership was inaugurated during Make It In The Emirates 2025– an event dedicated to UAE’s rapidly expanding industrial and manufacturing sectors – in the presence of Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, and Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer at EMSTEEL.

Salwa Al Maflahi, Executive Director, Sustainability and Community Outreach at Aldar, said: “The low emissions hydrogen-based rebar is more than a material innovation—it’s a catalyst for reshaping our industry. As we transition to low-carbon construction, green steel enables us to reduce embodied carbon at scale, without compromising structural integrity or design ambition. Our partnership with EMSTEEL marks a bold step forward in accelerating the decarbonisation of our supply chain and delivering on our net zero ambitions. This is a game changer for sustainable real estate development.”

Michael Rion, Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates Steel, part of EMSTEEL Group, said: “At EMSTEEL, we are proud to support the region’s transition to sustainable construction by supplying low-emissions hydrogen-based rebar for this landmark project. collaboration with Aldar represents a significant advancement in the use of green steel and underscores our commitment to innovation, environmental responsibility, and the UAE’s industrial sustainability agenda. Through such partnerships, we aim to decarbonize the value chain of the construction industry and drive long-term impact across the built environment. This project sets a precedent for future developments, with both Aldar and EMSTEEL exploring the broader adoption of green steel across residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects in the UAE and beyond.”

As a leading real estate developer, manager, and investor, Aldar has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is delivering on this ambition through wide-ranging initiatives including sustainable design, green construction, clean energy adoption, and extensive retrofitting for resource efficiency. The company’s approach extends across the value chain, from expanding LEED certification across its property portfolio, to increasing circular economy practices through high levels of construction waste recycling and embedding sustainability criteria into supplier engagement.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 46 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 16 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, fuelling the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.

