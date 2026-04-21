AED 654 million acquisition underscores continued institutional confidence in Abu Dhabi’s growth trajectory and demand for high-quality, income-generating real estate assets

Fully leased mixed-use development anchored by Masdar and MBZUAI reflects strength of the UAE’s knowledge and innovation economy

Transaction advances Masdar City’s role as a leading global centre for clean energy, artificial intelligence, and sustainability-driven commerce

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar and Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”), an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, have completed the acquisition of The Link at Masdar City through their joint venture established in 2024. Valued at AED 654 million, the transaction marks a further step in scaling a high-quality, income-generating portfolio within one of the region’s most advanced sustainable urban developments.

The acquisition reflects continued investment momentum across Abu Dhabi’s real estate and innovation ecosystem, supported by strong institutional demand and long-term confidence in the emirate’s economic fundamentals.

The Link comprises approximately 32,000 square metres of net leasable area across five buildings and is 100% leased to a roster of globally competitive, future-focused tenants, including Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI). The asset includes Grade A LEED Platinum office space, a Net-Zero energy headquarters building, a multi-use hall, and residential accommodation, reinforcing its role within a high-performing, integrated urban environment.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform, said: “This transaction reflects our continued confidence in Abu Dhabi’s long-term growth trajectory and the strength of its innovation-driven economy. Through our partnership with Aldar, we are scaling high-quality assets within Masdar City—one of the UAE’s leading platforms for clean energy, artificial intelligence, and advanced research. This investment also reflects Mubadala’s disciplined and responsible investment approach, focusing on sustainable infrastructure that delivers strong financial performance while supporting the UAE’s Net Zero ambitions and strengthening long-term economic resilience.”

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, said: “The acquisition of The Link marks another important step in our strategic partnership with Mubadala and reflects our shared belief in the long-term fundamentals of the Abu Dhabi real estate market. This high-quality, fully leased asset enhances the resilience and scale of Aldar’s investment portfolio, while deepening our exposure to an internationally renowned sustainable urban development centred on clean energy, advanced technology and research.”

Ahmed Baghoum, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar City, said: "The Link marks a significant addition to Masdar City’s evolving destination, advancing a vision where sustainable development supports economic growth and future industries. Since Masdar City’s inception, over the past two decades, the vision continues to move boldly into the future, and we are proud to deliver this landmark development, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for innovation and the UAE's Net-Zero ambitions."

Located within Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s premier destination for pioneering technology, advanced research, and sustainability-driven commerce, the asset benefits from a deeply embedded ecosystem that continues to attract leading institutions, talent, and investment. The city has been recognised as the UAE’s fastest-growing free zone, reflecting strong investor demand and reinforcing its global impact in sustainable urban development and business innovation.

The transaction further strengthens the joint venture’s presence in Masdar City, building on prior acquisitions and reinforcing a long-term strategy focused on scaling resilient, income-generating assets aligned with national priorities.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 60 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 49 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s US$385 billion (AED 1,414 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

Contact:

Saoud Karmastaji | Senior VP Platform Communications

UAE Investments

skarmastaji@mubadala.ae

M: +971 50 542 0333

Historically, Masdar City and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) underwent a strategic separation in late 2022 to maximize their contributions to the UAE and the world while ensuring brand continuity for both entities. Please do not abbreviate Masdar City to Masdar. Masdar City is now a separate legal entity.

About Masdar City

Masdar City is a pioneering sustainable urban community, a world-class business and technology hub, and a “green-print” for cities that want to be part of the solution to climate change. With one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings in the world, we are dedicated to creating a new kind of city, a new way of working and living, and a more sustainable future for everyone.

The Masdar City Free Zone is a diverse, innovative, and ambitious group of over 2,000 organizations that benefit from comprehensive business support as well as the city’s rich ecosystem. Tenants include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE Space Agency, Siemens Energy, G42, the Advanced Technology Research Council, several Fortune 500 companies, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. The Masdar City Free Zone also includes The Catalyst, a clean-tech start-up investor powered by both Masdar City and BP.