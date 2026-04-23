The transaction reflects Aldar's conviction in industrial and logistics as a high-growth asset class, anchored by the UAE's position as a leading global hub for trade, logistics, and manufacturing

163,000 square metres of modern, income-generating industrial and logistics space, with occupancy currently standing at 97%

Marks the second transaction Aldar has completed with AD Ports at KEZAD, following purchase of the Noon and Emtelle facilities in November 2025

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar today announced the acquisition of an industrial and logistics portfolio from AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS) subsidiary Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group for AED 650 million. The transaction adds 163,000 square metres of modern, income-generating industrial and logistics space to Aldar's growing platform and builds on the company's deepening presence within KEZAD.

The transaction comprises three purpose-built, multi-let warehouses within KEZAD's Al Ma'mourah cluster. The assets are 97% occupied with a diverse base of 80 tenants spanning food and beverage, FMCG, logistics, manufacturing, and technology services, with anchor tenants including DHL, Spinneys, and Noatum Logistics. Aldar will assume responsibility for asset management, leasing, and property management of the assets.

The acquisition follows Aldar's purchase of the Noon and Emtelle warehouses at KEZAD in November 2025 and reflects the company's continued confidence in the structural strength of Abu Dhabi's real estate market across all major sectors, from residential and commercial to industrial and logistics.

The assets increase Aldar’s industrial and logistics portfolio to more than 700,000 sqm of space, with a total pipeline exceeding 1.5 million sqm of leasable area.

Jassem Saleh Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Investment, said: "This acquisition reflects our confidence in Abu Dhabi's long-term economic fundamentals and the structural drivers underpinning demand for quality real estate across the emirate. KEZAD is one of the most strategically significant logistics destinations in the region, and the quality of the tenant base and income profile of these assets speaks for itself. We are building an industrial and logistics platform with real scale, institutional rigour, and flexibility to serve a wide spectrum of occupiers. This transaction is a significant step in that journey, and we look forward to continuing to work with AD Ports Group as we grow our presence across the zone."

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster - AD Ports Group, said: “The successful sale of the three KEZAD Logistics Park warehouses to Aldar reinforces the strength of our asset monetisation model, which enables us to unlock capital at scale and redeploy it with discipline into high-return growth opportunities, including the expansion of our warehouse infrastructure, while continuing to de-leverage the Group’s balance sheet. As our second transaction with Aldar in less than a year, this milestone reflects sustained investor confidence in KEZAD’s world-class industrial ecosystem, and the strength and resilience of Abu Dhabi’s industrial and logistics real estate market.”

Located within 10 kilometres of Khalifa Port and with direct access to the E11 and E311 highway network and Etihad Rail freight services, KEZAD is Abu Dhabi's largest integrated industrial and economic zone.

The latest acquisition of assets at KEZAD further strengthens Aldar’s income-generating real estate platform, which comprises a portfolio of more than AED 49 billion of assets under management. It also complements Aldar’s AED 20.1 billion develop-to-hold pipeline, scheduled for delivery over the next four years, underlining the significant growth of the platform as the company continues to build, own, and operate high-quality assets.

For media enquiries please contact:

Obaid Alyammahi

Aldar Properties

Sarah Abdelbary

Brunswick Group

aldarfin@brunswickgroup.com

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 60 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 49 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com