Dubai, UAE: Alantra, the independent global mid-market financial services firm headquartered in Spain, has opened a new office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), to provide investment banking services to its clients in the region, further strengthening its global reach coupled with deep local market penetration.

The global firm, which has received authorisation from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to conduct financial services within and from DIFC, comprises over 650 professionals across 25 offices in 22 countries.

Alantra’s move to the region is strategic, and DIFC will provide the firm with direct access to diverse trade and investment opportunities within emerging markets, as well as access to top talent from across the world. This will broaden the firm’s regional offering with a robust team of sector-specific experts.

Saad Ashraf has been appointed as the Senior Executive Officer (SEO) of Alantra DIFC and has been entrusted with spearheading the firm's operations and growth strategies in the region. Alantra initiated its coverage of the Middle East at the end of 2021 mainly focusing on the maritime and offshore sector through its Maritime and Shipping team based in Athens, which will now also be based in the DIFC, having executed approximately 20 deals worth over USD1 bn in the region.

“DIFC was a natural choice for Alantra when we decided to set up our investment banking activities in the Middle East, given Dubai's strategic location, top-notch infrastructure, and availability of specialised talent,” said Saad Ashraf, SEO & Managing Partner of Alantra DIFC. “We have also domiciled and relocated a significant part of our global Marine & Shipping Investment banking sector team to DIFC in light of the region’s strong relevance for this growing sector. We believe that our specialisation in key sectors such as FIG, Consumer, Real Estate, Healthcare & Technology will add meaningful value to our clients’ strategic objectives.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority, added: “We welcome Alantra to Dubai and the region. Their decision to establish here underlines DIFC's position as an attractive hub for international investment banks. Capitalising on our time zone advantage, supportive regulatory environment, and unparalleled access to top-tier talent, financial institutions like Alantra gain a significant competitive advantage in serving their clients and tapping into growth opportunities across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.”

Alantra’s investment banking division provides independent advice on M&A, debt advisory, financial restructuring, and capital markets transactions, having advised on more than 650 deals for a total value of around €88.5bn over the past four years. Its expansion into DIFC marks another

step forward in its journey as a global financial services leader, demonstrating its commitment to delivering specialised, sector-focused advice to its clients worldwide.

DIFC is globally renowned for its position as the leading financial hub for the MEASA region. Its world-class regulatory framework, dynamic ecosystem, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, make it an attractive destination for international firms such as Alantra, facilitating their expansion and connectivity with global markets.

About Alantra

Alantra is an independent global mid-market financial services firm providing investment banking, asset management, and private capital services to companies, families, and investors operating in the mid-market segment. The Group has over 650 professionals across Europe, the US, Latin America, and Asia.

Its Investment Banking division provides independent advice on M&A, debt advisory, financial restructuring, and capital markets transactions, having advised on more than 650 deals for a total value of c.€88.5bn in the last four years. Alantra’s senior bankers and execution teams offer a global understanding of industry sectors combined with strong local relationships with the companies, investors, entrepreneurs, and financing institutions in each of its markets.

In Alternative Asset Management, Alantra offers its client unique access to a wide range of investment strategies in five highly specialized asset management classes (private equity, active funds, private debt, energy, and venture capital). As of 30 June 2023, assets under management from consolidated businesses stood at €2.2bn, while assets under management from Strategic Partnerships, in which Alantra holds a significant stake, were at more than €13.7bn.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 39,000 professionals working across over 4,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

