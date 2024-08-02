Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The recently established Saudi media/film production company Alamiya Filmed Entertainment (AFE) and Front Row Productions the JV production arm of Front Row Filmed Entertainment in partnership with MENA Sony distributor Empire Entertainment are thrilled to announce their collaboration on the production of “My Treat” (“Mahmool Makfool”) a Saudi-Turkish road-trip comedy feature film which will be filming this coming September between Riyadh (KSA) and Istanbul marking the first time a Saudi feature film shoots in Turkey. Scheduled to launch in cinemas throughout the Middle East next year, this comedic production represents a significant step forward for the region's burgeoning film industry.

As per The Economist, after the US and Britain, Turkey is the third largest exporter of television content. Turkish content is extremely popular in the Arabic-speaking region due to shared history and cultural similarities, significantly surpassing Western entertainment. The close cultural ties between Turkey and various Arab nations are a key factor in the popularity of Turkish dramas in the Middle East. There are similarities in religion, culture, and the approach to social justice issues. Some in the Western world even view Turkey as part of the Middle East due to these shared characteristics, despite the lack of specific political boundaries in the region. Throughout the years, Turkey also managed to build tourism around the industry targeted mainly to a significant female-skewed GCC fanbase who often travel on celebrity spotting and home tour trips.

“My Treat” (“Mahmool Makfool”) centers around the comic misadventures of three passionate Turkish soap opera superfans (Abu-Laban, Mohsen, and Wegdan) on their journey from Riyadh to Istanbul. Fueled by their dream to meet their favorite Turkish actor, the trip takes an unexpected turn when they find themselves falsely accused of kidnapping the very star they idolize and entangled in their very own Turkish soap opera.

Directed by acclaimed Egyptian director Karim Abu Zeid (11.11, Wadi Al Jinn and VIU’s Zodiac), with a screenplay by Saudi-Palestinian writer Noha Saadi and an original story by Wesam Kattan, and featuring Saudi stars Khairiyah Abu Laban (AlHamour, Slave, From the Ashes), Nermin Mohsen (The Blue Whale, Haneen, Abu Janti 1), and Egyptian star Engy Wegdan (H Dabor, Teleat Rohi, Saheb El Saada).

AFE and FRP are co-producing this project, marking the beginning of a new partnership between the two companies.

Wesam Kattan, Executive Producer and CEO of AFE, said “This film truly embodies AFE's vision and strategy. Almost three years in the making, the project represents a collaborative effort where our commitment to process, data, and talent has come to life. The themes of celebrity fandom, friendship, and loyalty are at the heart of this story, reflecting the essence of human connections in the world of fame. We are excited to partner with Front Row Productions and look forward to what their wide experience will add to the project. This film is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of everyone involved.

In a joint statement, Front Row Productions CEO’s Gianluca Chakra and Mario Junior Haddad "The Saudi cinema industry has been experiencing significant growth, as evidenced by the successes of films like "SATTAR," "Mandoob," "Shabab El Bomb," and "Hammour," which have frequently outperformed Western studio blockbusters. Alongside this trend, Turkish dramas have already garnered a strong following in the Arab world. A potential strategy for uniting Arab audiences and achieving even greater success could involve blending elements of Saudi and Arab cinema with the popular Turkish style, creating an intriguing formula that respects and incorporates the cultural nuances of all three regions. This approach has the potential to resonate with diverse audiences and bridge cultural gaps, offering a fresh and engaging viewing experience for viewers in the Middle East and beyond.”

The producers are currently negotiating with an A-list actor to play the Turkish heartthrob at the center of this new comedy. An announcement will follow soon.

About Alamiya Filmed Entertainment

Alamiya Filmed Entertainment is a leading filmed media and entertainment studio benefitting from more than 5 decades of international experience bringing powerful storytelling capabilities and a platform for talent transformation to the forefront of the MENA industry. Born in KSA with a global footprint, the team fuses an evidence-based approach, with a unique development methodology and deep local knowledge to produce unforgettable films.

https://www.afe.film

About Front Row Productions

Front Row Productions is a MENA-based production company established in 2020 by leading distributors Front Row Filmed Entertainment and Empire Entertainment to tell a wide array of stories from across the MENA, including under-represented regions and communities. Front Row Productions’ first film ‘Perfect Strangers’ was #1 most viewed on Netflix MENA and #3 on Netflix worldwide.