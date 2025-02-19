New license reinforces Al Ramz’s leadership in regional market making

Expansion aims to further develop regional footprint

Dubai, UAE – Al Ramz Corporation PJSC (ALRAMZ:UH), a leading financial services institution with a 25-year legacy in capital markets, has marked another milestone in its regional expansion strategy with the granting of a market maker license by the Bahrain Bourse (BHB). This license follows Al Ramz’s recent approval from the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), reinforcing its regional expansion.

The license cements Al Ramz’s robust role as a key enabler of market efficiency in the GCC, bringing its proven market-making expertise to Bahrain. With a track record of enhancing price discovery, narrowing spreads, and stabilizing trading environments in the UAE, Al Ramz is well-positioned to support in further developing the financial sector as the engine of the country’s economy.

Karim Shoeib, Group CEO – Investment Banking, Al Ramz, stated: “securing our market-making license in Bahrain represents another strategic step in our plans to further consolidate our already strong presence across the GCC region. In extending our reach, we demonstrate our commitment to playing a leading role in regional markets by reinforcing investor confidence and upholding the highest standards of market integrity.”

“Our expansion into Bahrain – in support of the goals of the country’s ambitious national vision – is underpinned by our robust business model, which has evolved through the development of advanced quantitative strategies, algorithmic trading capabilities, and well-established governance frameworks. By optimizing order flow, enhancing price discovery, and reducing volatility, we aim to drive market efficiency while ensuring ethical, responsible market practices. With our operations supported by a highly skilled, vastly experienced team and state-of-the-art technology and innovation, we look forward to offering a solid contribution to the ongoing development of Bahrain’s financial ecosystem, and to helping increase its resilience and stability.”

Al Ramz’s most recent expansion underscores its commitment to supporting regional capital markets with best-in-class market-making capabilities. Leveraging insights from its governance leadership in liquidity provision, the firm remains dedicated to fostering ethical and sustainable financial markets while ensuring transparency, market stability, and regulatory alignment.

As a publicly listed company on the Dubai Financial Market, Al Ramz continues to scale its regional operations across market making, asset management, brokerage, and corporate finance, reinforcing its leadership in the GCC’s financial ecosystem.

ABOUT AL RAMZ

Founded in 1998, AI Ramz is a UAE-domiciled public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Al Ramz provides a broad spectrum of services, including asset management, corporate finance, brokerage, security margins, market making, liquidity providing, public offering management and financial research.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jad El Cheikh

Senior Manager – Client Experience

Weber Shandwick MENAT

Email: Jad.ElCheikh@webershandwick.com