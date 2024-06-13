The award is part of Schneider Electric's ongoing initiative to empower its partners, customers and suppliers to become more sustainable

Al Mulla Engineering has over 65 years of experience operating in Kuwait

Kuwait:– Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced that Bader Al Mulla & Bros. Co. (Al Mulla Engineering), a member of Al Mulla Group and the largest Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) construction services contractor, is a winner of the Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Award.

Al Mulla Engineering received the Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Award for commendable efforts made to support its customers to achieve their decarbonization goals. This includes implementing energy efficient designs to improve HVAC system efficiency without compromising building operations. During this cycle, the Al Mulla Engineering team aligned with the goals and vision of the customer in relation to sustainability and delivered customized solutions to optimize the operations of the building. The deployed solutions have resulted in reducing cooling water consumption by 7% in 2022 compared to the baseline in 2019 as well as a reduction in energy consumption by 9% in 2022 compared to the baseline in 2019.

This award recognition is part of Schneider Electric’s efforts to support partners, customers and suppliers who are committed to reaching their sustainability goals. It is also a testament to the solid commitment by Al Mulla Engineering to uphold its part in ensuring that its and strategic growth initiatives conform to the highest global standards to maintain sustainability practices across its diverse range of engineering operations.

Ms. Amel Chadli, Gulf Countries President, commented, “I congratulate Al Mulla Engineering for its outstanding efforts to empower its customers to reach their sustainability goals. Businesses need to look beyond their own operations and consider who they are indirectly responsible for across their value chain and, crucially, who they can assist along the way. Reaching net zero is a collective goal, and we need to work together to share the best sustainable practices and support customers to decarbonize.”

Eng. Anfal N. Al Mulla, Managing Director of Al Mulla Engineering, added: “We are delighted to have been recognized for the work we have done to minimize the environmental impact on the planet and supporting to improve the performance of the building by providing the technologies to address the environmental social goals of our customers. We are acutely aware that expectations on businesses like ours to demonstrate how we are decarbonizing our own operations and those of our customers, are only going to intensify as we draw closer to 2050. We wanted to get ahead and play our part in the journey to net zero and are proud to be recognized for this by receiving this award.”

Schneider Electric facilitates sustainable practices with solutions that are simplified, open and utilize digital transformation as a key driver for positive change. One way the company achieves this is by enabling partners to assess their own carbon footprint and build a trackable and traceable plan of action, as well as certifying partners’ ability to assess the sustainability of their supplier and customer ecosystems.

Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards were launched in 2022 to celebrate and recognize the pivotal role that Schneider’s extensive network of partners play in delivering a more resilient and sustainable electric world. Participants continue to be carefully assessed on how they are leveraging energy and digital and automation solutions in operations, reducing energy usage, increasing operational efficiency, and embracing circularity across the value chain.

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

About Al Mulla Engineering:

Al Mulla Engineering, is a member of Al Mulla Group and the largest Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) construction services contractor with over 65 years of experience in Kuwait. Al Mulla Engineering is an industry leader in numerous Engineering domains including Electromechanical, installations, operations and maintenance. With over 8,000 highly skilled technicians and a supervising team of more than 600 engineers from different fields. It has been a significant player in the vision of “New Kuwait” and involved in building the majority of construction landmarks in the country.

For more information, please visit https://www.almullaengineering.com