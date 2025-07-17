In a new step reaffirming its commitment to delivering integrated and unique projects, Al Mirage Developments celebrated the groundbreaking of its Hilton Tower project and Hilton Hotel in New Administrative Capital.

The company also announced the commencement of excavation and leveling work just two months after the official launch of the project to clients—a remarkably swift timeline.

The event was attended by Dr. Mohamed Selim, Chairman of Selim Holding Group—the owner of Al Mirage—and Member of Parliament and Deputy of African Affairs, along with Mr. Alessandro Redaelli, Vice President at Hilton Worldwide, as well as several of the company’s success partners, journalists, and media representatives.

Dr. Mohamed Selim, Chairman of Al Mirage Developments and Member of Parliament, stated that the Hilton Tower and Hilton Hotel project embodies the company’s vision of delivering real estate products that align with the state’s ambition to build a world-class city in the New Administrative Capital. Additionally, the project seamlessly blends international quality with local standards.

He said that partnering with a global brand like Hilton adds exceptional value to the Hilton Tower project and Hilton Hotel, enriching the real estate offerings in the New Administrative Capital.

Selim noted that the company was keen to begin construction works at an early stage following the project’s launch, reflecting Al Mirage’s genuine commitment to its clients and underscoring the company's seriousness and reliability.

He further explained that the Hilton Tower and Hilton Hotel project enjoys a prime location overlooking the Green River, situated on the capital’s most prominent street—North Ben Zayed Axis—and directly adjacent to both the Eastern Axis and the Green River. The project is only 5 minutes from the New Capital Airport, 3 minutes from the Ministries District and the Financial District, and near Egypt’s Grand Mosque and the Gold Market.

The project is a mixed-use development comprising commercial, administrative, and hospitality properties. It includes two floors of retail space, several floors of office units, and a hospitality section with two hotels managed by Hilton Worldwide: Hilton Tower and Hilton Downtown, he disclosed.

He further pointed out that the two hotels will feature hotel rooms, serviced residential apartments, sky villas, multipurpose meeting rooms, a fitness center, outdoor swimming pools, a spa, and premium office spaces uniquely located within the Hilton Hotels.

The hospitality projects offering includes 250 hotel rooms and 30 serviced apartments, along with Sky Villas. The administrative and hotel units range in spaces from 30 to 95 sqm, with the flexibility to combine multiple units as needed.

He also revealed that the company successfully sold out both the first and second phases of the Hilton Tower project in record time after their launch, highlighting the appeal of the innovative and fully integrated development to its target customers. The project offers a range of competitive advantages, most notably its prime location at the heart of the New Administrative Capital’s tourist tower district, in addition to its distinctive architectural design and high-end technical specifications.

He added, “Partnering with the renowned Hilton Group to manage the hotel is one of the project’s strongest draws for clients. This collaboration marks a major milestone in our company’s journey and underscores our commitment to delivering integrated developments that align with international standards and meet the evolving needs of the market.”

The project’s strong sales performance in a short period stems from several key factors, most notably its smart, strategic location in the heart of the New Administrative Capital’s tourism towers zone. The project also boasts outstanding architectural design and high-end technical specifications, according to the company’s chairman.

He added that the company offers attractive and flexible payment plans, and that Hilton Tower is one of the few projects where construction is progressing in parallel with the official sales launch—a clear reflection of the company’s seriousness and commitment. Delivery is scheduled to begin within three years, starting from 2025.

He concluded that the company will soon launch the third phase of the project, which will include exclusive advantages for clients.