The annual summer road and tyre safety campaign ensures peace of mind for drivers in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries, and Accessories (TBA), along with Bridgestone EMEA, has joined forces with Abu Dhabi Police to launch the latest edition of the Checked by Bridgestone campaign – a two-day initiative aimed at raising awareness on tyre safety and protecting road users during the high-temperature summer season.

Hosted at Al Masaood’s Mushrif and Corniche FirstStop outlets, the campaign offers complimentary tyre inspections powered by cutting-edge digital technology and artificial intelligence, providing drivers with detailed, on-the-spot condition reports. These inspections highlight tyre wear, pressure, and alignment issues – all of which are critical factors in ensuring road safety during the summer months.

As part of Bridgestone’s global Checked by Bridgestone initiative, the campaign reflects both Al Masaood and Bridgestone’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and to supporting the Abu Dhabi driver community with preventive care and proactive services. It also reinforces Bridgestone’s E8 Commitment, especially the principles of Ease and Extension – by bringing comfort, peace of mind, and innovative mobility solutions that help keep people and the world moving forward safely.

Salah Adib, General Manager of Al Masaood TBA, said: “The safety of road users and our community has always been a top priority for us. We believe that initiatives like Checked by Bridgestone serve as vital tools in raising public awareness, while offering tangible solutions that help drivers stay safe during the most demanding driving season of the year. Through our longstanding partnership with Bridgestone and this collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police, we aim to support the community with both knowledge and free services that could prevent accidents and save lives.”

Customers receive a digital report within minutes of the inspection. If any anomalies are detected, the system will indicate whether tyre replacement or wheel alignment is needed, along with an indicative quotation. If no issues are found and the inspection confirms that everything is in proper order, the report will provide suggestions for the next recommended check-up, based on time or mileage.

Jacques Fourie, President Bridgestone AME: “The ‘Checked by Bridgestone’ campaign is a testament to our constant commitment to ensuring driver safety in the region through innovative initiatives. In line with Bridgestone’s E8 Commitment, we work diligently to enhance customer safety and convenience by collaborating with key stakeholders and leveraging advanced diagnostic tools. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Abu Dhabi Police and Al Masaood TBA for making this joint initiative possible and promoting safe, stress-free mobility across the UAE.”

Through the expertise of Al Masaood TBA’s professional technicians, this initiative ensures that drivers maintain tyre health, fostering a safer driving environment. Al Masaood and Bridgestone’s collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police ensures broad outreach and reinforces the campaign's goal of making roads safer during the challenging summer months. Bridgestone and Al Masaood TBA remain committed to their mission of supporting community safety, aligning with the broader goals of innovative mobility solutions.

About Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries, & Accessories (TBA):

The Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries & Accessories Division (TBA) is part of Al Masaood Group, a highly diversified group of companies and an icon in the UAE’s automotive industry. TBA is the authorised distributor of the complete Bridgestone Tyre range for cars, trucks, industrial, agricultural and earth mover vehicles in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region.

Al Masaood TBA operates several Bridgestone FirstStop outlets across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region. FirstStop is Bridgestone’s Tyre and Auto-Care retail chain, that was first established in Europe in 1994. The Division is also the exclusive distributor of TotalEnergies branded lubricants in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, and has an established a chain of "Rapid Oil Change" centres within its FirstStop outlets to offer services such as tyre change and brake replacement.

The Division was awarded the Gulf Cooperation Council Distributor of the Year by the Bridgestone Corporation on many occasions. Sales and distribution are achieved through an appointed dealer network which is supported by the division's own showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Mussafah. A centralised warehousing and logistics operation ensures that products are always available to the dealers.

For more information about our products, and services, visit www.masaoodtba.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.