Up to 90 per cent well-to-wheel CO2 savings possible through operation with Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO)

Abu Dhabi:- Al Masaood Power Division, a part of the Al Masaood Group - one of Abu Dhabi’s leading business conglomerates, has provided sustainable power solutions to its partner Khazna Data Centers, the largest hyperscale data centre provider in the MENA region, using an eco-friendly power generator set - ‘mtu A Rolls-Royce solution Series 4000’.

This 2000/2200-KW diesel generator set is designed to switch to a range of sustainable fuels, including hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) or synthetic fuels such as gas-to-liquid (GtL) in accordance with the EN15940 standard.

In line with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 ambition and Khazna’s commitment towards building more sustainable data centres, Khazna is installing innovative technologies in order to reduce its carbon footprint and emissions, including the use of innovative power generators that burn renewable fuels whilst maintaining the reliability of diesel generators for mission-critical backup power. The significance of backup power for businesses, particularly data centres, is important as the financial consequences and overall disruption from outages are steadily increasing.

Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager, Al Masaood Power Division, said: “We are delighted to provide our partner, Khazna Data Centers, a green power solution that reduces carbon footprint and emissions. This aligns with our commitment to assisting the UAE in achieving its sustainability goals and implementing its sustainable vision. The UAE and many other GCC nations are working extremely hard to embrace sustainable practices and make the switch to clean, green energy sources. As a leader in the energy sector, we give a high priority to accelerate the transition towards sustainable energy sources by introducing new technology in the region.”

Fouad Ibrahim, Senior Director Infrastructure Planning, Senior Director –Khazna Data Centers said: “At Khazna we have developed a “Future First Strategy” allowing our customers to connect to a more sustainable future and we are implementing new technologies to support this. One of the initiatives we have undertaken is to adopt fuels based on HVO to fuel our backup generators. Recent studies show that the use of HVO can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90 percent. The eco friendly generator provided by Al Masaood Power supports our long-term goal of reducing our carbon emissions as well as providing all the features that are required for our operations to run seamlessly.”

The mtu A Rolls-Royce solution Series 4000 generator, is primarily diesel based completed with many customisable options, including to use sustainable fuels such as HVO, offering better storage and lower emissions. It has the capacity to reduce CO2 emissions by 90 per cent, particulate emissions by 80 per cent and nitrogen oxide emissions by 8 per cent. Next year, the generator will be available with on-demand conversion kits to enable gas engines already installed in the field to run on 100 per cent hydrogen. Due to the combination of key technologies such as turbocharging, exhaust gas aftertreatment and common rail injection, mtu A Rolls-Royce solution Series 4000 engines are among the most advanced propulsion technologies available in the market.

Al Masaood Power Division over the last four years has been one of the main suppliers of generators for Khazna Data Centre, which has a large network of generators to provide back-up power to its data centre in the UAE.

