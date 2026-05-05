Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Group, one of Abu Dhabi's leading business conglomerates, is participating in Make It In The Emirates 2026, running from 4–7 May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Now in its fifth year, the forum is organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADNEC. Since its launch, it has established itself as a key platform for advancing the UAE's localisation agenda, deepening industrial value chains, and connecting manufacturers with investors and anchor buyers.

Led by its Projects and Engineering Services Division (PESD), Al Masaood Group returns to the forum, bringing together a curated group of OEMs, principals, and partners serving the energy, water, defence, and industrial markets. The Group's participation is headed by Hani El Tannir, CEO of Al Masaood Group Industrial, with Dr. Khursheed Alam, General Manager of PESD, leading the team on the ground. At the exhibition, they are showcasing a broad range of solutions that have been manufactured or localised in the UAE – spanning water and defence technologies, gas control systems, industrial fabrication, personal protective equipment, asset life extension, galvanised infrastructure products, electrical solutions, and precision engineering.

Al Masaood's participation is closely aligned with the UAE's industrial localisation agenda, which set the framework for building a resilient, self-sufficient industrial base. Through PESD, the Group has built its principal and partner relationships around a deliberate focus on localisation, identifying technologies that can be manufactured or adapted within the UAE, and ensuring that the solutions it brings to market contribute to the national economy.

“Make It In The Emirates is an important platform for demonstrating what is being built and manufactured in the UAE. This year, we wanted our participation to reflect that. By bringing our principals and partners together under one pavilion, we are offering stakeholders a direct view of the localised capabilities that exist today and the partnerships that are making them possible. Al Masaood is committed to playing a constructive role in the UAE’s industrial journey, and forums like this are where that commitment becomes visible,” said Hani El Tannir, CEO, Al Masaood Group Industrial.

Among the partners represented at the Al Masaood PESD pavilion are SCT, whose advanced water and defence technologies support water reuse, decarbonisation, and environmental compliance; PLUM PRS Units, bringing localised gas control technology to the UAE market through CNG and RNG solutions that reduce diesel dependency; and NASH Engineering, demonstrating full-scale industrial fabrication in compliance with ASME, API, and international standards. Also present are Rajdhani PPE, offering locally tailored protective equipment for UAE industries; Fort Group, whose asset life extension capabilities support higher operational uptime and more sustainable operations; COMTECH, with long-life galvanised products aligned with the UAE’s manufacturing and sustainability objectives; Kirtanlal, presenting locally manufactured electrical and infrastructure solutions for industrial and power distribution applications.

About Al Masaood – Group Industrial

Al Masaood – Group Industrial is a highly diversified business enterprise that offers a wide range of industrial solutions. A leader in the UAE’s industrial sector, Al Masaood – Group Industrial caters to the needs of major industries such as oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, utilities, marine, heavy equipment and machinery, logistics, modular construction, automotive and accessories, and many more. Under the Al Masaood – Group Industrial umbrella are Al Masaood Power Division, Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries, and Accessories Division (TBA), Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles and Equipment (CV&E), Al Masaood Projects & Engineering Services Division (PESD), Al Masaood Bergum L.L.C, ARB Emirates, Al Masaood Motor Tech, and Al Masaood Equipment Rental.

The company’s portfolio of products and services is provided through its partnerships with major international brands, as well as through locally developed manufacturing solutions. Some of the top global brands associated with the company include Volvo Penta, MTU, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, KSB, MAN Energy Solutions, Bridgestone, Total Energies, ARB, Leroy-Somer, S&W, 4IR Solutions, Quartzelec, Schroedahl, Dongfeng, Oshkosh, and TCM. Through its power, engineering, and industrial units, it has built some of the largest repair and maintenance, remanufacturing, and operation facilities in the UAE.

Besides engaging in in-country public-private partnerships to drive the industrial identity of the nation, Al Masaood – Group Industrial is also focused on offering a wide array of innovative and sustainable industrial solutions, including eco-friendly modular buildings. Al Masaood – Group Industrial also has a Steel Fabrication arm, and a network of automotive service centres.

For more information, please visit https://www.masaood.com/en/our-business/industrial/.