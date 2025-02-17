Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Group, prominent Abu Dhabi conglomerate, along with its partner, German compressor manufacturer Sauer Compressors, will be participating at the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, showcasing a state-of-art naval compressor. Taking place at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre from February 17th to 21st, 2025, the exhibition brings industry leaders and defence experts together to delve into the latest innovations in naval defence technologies.

The compressor – the SAUER Tornado WP3325 B3-5 BasBooster, is an air-cooled high-pressure compressor of a similar vertical design to the SAUER 5000 series naval compressors, used in the SAUER Centralized High-Pressure Air System for naval platforms. Having previously been unveiled at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) 2024, the compressor will once again be featured for its innovative features that cater to the demanding high-performance, high-pressure requirements of both the navy and offshore sectors.

Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager, Al Masaood Power Division, said: “We are proud to be working alongside Sauer Compressors, a leader in innovative compressor technology and to bring the SAUER Tornado BasBooster to NAVDEX 2025. This compressor is the perfect example of the advanced technology and innovative spirit that define our partnership. We look forward to showcasing its capabilities to the international maritime and naval defence community.”

With a compact and powerful design, the SAUER Tornado series compressors boast a space-saving footprint of less than 0.5 m², while delivering exceptional performance with final pressures of up to 400 bar. The advanced multistage compression system distributes compression across three or four stages, with improved cylinder cooling and a reduced oil requirement, which enhances overall efficiency.

The compressor is also equipped with a superior cooling technology that features a high efficiency cooling fan, maintaining lower operating temperatures and reducing maintenance needs. The durable construction includes a heavy-duty, rigid flange connection between the motor and compressor, ensuring longevity with maintenance intervals extending to 2,500 operational hours.

Ibrahim Bichnak, Business Development Manager, Sauer Compressors, said: “NAVDEX 2025 is the ideal stage for us to highlight our compressor and its advanced capabilities of to a global audience. Our partnership with Al Masaood Group enhances our ability to deliver superior solutions while setting the stage for future innovations. We are excited to present these innovations to key players in the naval and maritime sectors and contribute to excellence in the field.”

Al Masaood Group will be present at NAVDEX 2025 stand no. B – 037.

About Al Masaood

Established in 1970, Al Masaood Group was the first company to be registered in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and holds trade registration No. 1. The company is the authorised dealer of global brands such as Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Bridgestone, MTU, Volvo Penta, Nidec Leroy Somer, Sauer Compressors, Renault Trucks and UD Trucks. The Group also has its own suite of homegrown businesses and brands.

Supporting the UAE’s strategy for sustainable growth and economic diversity, Al Masaood provides a wide range of industrial solutions for the strategic sectors – oil & gas, utilities, marine, heavy equipment & machinery, logistics, and modular construction. It also caters to various retail sectors, including automotive and accessories. Recently, Al Masaood has launched the UAE’s first local manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels.

Al Masaood manages First Stop and Autoserv retail outlets within ADNOC stations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, offering a wide range of car pitstop services. It also owns and manages almost 40 prominent properties around the capital ranging from showrooms to offices, as well as a network of aftersales and certified pre-owned vehicles centres across the UAE.

Selected as one of Forbes' Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for two years in a row, the Group employs over 3,000 employees from 54 nations. With an active Emiratisation agenda and training programmes for both vocational and on-the-job skill advancement for Emiratis. The Group has an extensive CSR agenda in Abu Dhabi and supports the capital’s sporting initiatives run by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.