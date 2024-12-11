Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment (CVE) is participating in LogiMotion 2024, showcasing a diverse range of products and services from its global brands. The event, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on December 10-11, is a gathering for thought leaders, innovators, startups, and industry professionals within the global logistics and mobility ecosystem. It promises to deliver a unique experience focused on sustainability and innovation.

At LogiMotion, Al Masaood CVE will showcase a range of logistics and mobility solutions from brands like Dongfeng and TCM, as well as its after-sales services, and oil field servicing equipment. Highlighting its commitment to sustainable transportation solutions, the company will also display Dongfeng’s latest electric vehicle (EV) truck, reflecting its proactive approach to reducing environmental impact.

Mohamed El Zeftawi, General Manager at Al Masaood CVE said, “Our mission at Al Masaood CVE is to provide holistic and seamless logistics solutions that meet the growing needs of the modern marketplace. While sustainability is an integral part of our agenda, it complements our commitment to innovation and efficiency in the commercial sector. Showcasing our EV trucks at this event demonstrates our efforts of offering sustainable transportation solutions that contribute to a greener future.”

By featuring its diverse portfolio at this forum, Al Masaood CVE aims to reinforce its dedication to quality, innovation, and leadership within the industry. Attendees can visit Al Masaood CVE at stand number Z6-F28 to experience their latest offerings and discuss future trends in logistics and mobility.

About Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment Division (CVE):

Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment Division provides sales and aftersales for an extensive range of franchises. It is the sole distributor in Abu Dhabi for UD Trucks, Renault Trucks and Forklifts, and in the UAE for Oshkosh Fire Trucks, TCM forklifts, Dongfeng Light, Medium & Heavy-duty vehicle range, Diesel Van, Double cabin pick-up, Electric Cargo Van, & Electric Truck together with other well-known brands of heavy equipment and ancillary products. The division's major customers range from government departments, civil defence, armed services, and oil companies to industrial and commercial organisations. Its dedicated sales, service and parts facilities are fully equipped with the latest technology and are recognized to be the best workshops in the Gulf region. Al Masaood CV&E manages state-of-the-art showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah, with its brand-new facility in Mussafah M40 offering round-the-clock service assistance.