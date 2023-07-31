Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles - the exclusive distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – offers Nissan Genuine® Motor Oil (NGMO) 5W30, Nissan's highly successful and specially formulated genuine motor oil to all customers looking to elevate engine performance and provide superior protection for their vehicles.

With the availability of Nissan's enhanced motor oil, Al Masaood Automobiles continues to prioritize customer satisfaction and provide exceptional quality and performance to all Nissan owners. Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, highlighted the product's success, stating, "The fully-synthetic NGMO 5W30 oil meets the highest oil-grade specification in the region, offering a balanced viscosity to reduce starting friction and timing belt wear at lower temperatures. It meets the highest oil-grade specification in the region, providing protection against low-speed pre-ignition and abnormal combustion, reducing the risk of engine damage.”

As reported by Nissan Middle East, the Nissan Genuine® Motor Oil 5W30 offers up to a 5% improvement in acceleration and a 3% increase in fuel efficiency, hence not only delivering superior performance but also helping reduce environmental impact.

The NGMO 5W30 oil offers five unique features that enhance acceleration, fuel efficiency, and protection against engine damage. These include:

API SP Standard Certified: This high-quality oil meets the highest oil grade specification in the region, set by the American Petroleum Institute (API) SP standard. It provides protection against low-speed pre-ignition and abnormal combustion, reducing the risk of engine damage. Improved Acceleration: By minimizing friction within the engine, Nissan's 5W30 oil offers a 5% improvement in acceleration compared to conventional oils of the same viscosity grade, delivering a more dynamic driving experience. Enhanced Efficiency: Surpassing the GF-6A requirements, Nissan's NGMO 5W30 oil records an increase in fuel efficiency of up to 3%. This helps drivers save fuel and reduce their environmental impact. Reduced Engine Noise: Nissan's fully synthetic 5W30 oil offers superior engine lubrication and noise dampening, resulting in up to a 32% reduction in engine noise during acceleration. Drivers can enjoy a smoother and more refined driving experience. Decreased Vibration: With its higher viscosity, the 5W30 oil reduces engine vibrations by 24% while idling and 16% while driving under 2,000 RPM, enhancing the overall ride quality.

Available through Al Masaood Automobiles in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, the Nissan Genuine® Motor Oil (NGMO) is part of Nissan's comprehensive aftersales product portfolio, which includes spare parts, batteries, and accessories.

