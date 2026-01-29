Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region, has officially launched a next-generation Parts Distribution Centre `in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), marking a strategic evolution in how spare parts are planned, handled, and delivered across its aftersales network.

The new Parts Distribution Centre represents a shift towards a smarter, technology-enabled operating model designed to support customers as the business grows. Built around intelligent operational flow, real-time visibility, and disciplined execution, the facility strengthens genuine parts availability in the market, in turn leading to safer vehicles on the road.



The facility was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Khalifa Al Masaood, Director at Al Masaood Group; Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer of Al Masaood Automobiles; Massimiliano Messina, Chairperson of Nissan Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania (AMIEO) region; and Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India – Nissan and INFINITI; as well as senior representatives from Al Masaood, Nissan, and government entity customers, underscoring the facility’s strategic significance for the region.



Purpose-built in KEZAD and designed around an intelligent, digitally-guided operational flow, the centre brings together optimised rack layouts, specialised material-handling equipment, and system-led workflows that significantly reduce unnecessary handling and human error. Every movement from receiving to dispatch is scan-driven and fully traceable, delivering real-time visibility and control throughout the operation.

At the core of the facility is an integrated digital backbone, powered by leading technology providers, SAP and Syncron. SAP ensures process discipline and transactional accuracy, while Syncron enables demand-led planning by prioritising critical parts and aligning inventory availability with actual service requirements. Together, these systems create a stable, data-driven environment that allows teams to respond faster and more reliably to customer needs.

For customers, the impact is tangible with ready access to genuine spare parts ensuring their vehicles remain safe, well-serviced, and performing at their peak while maximising uptime. Behind the scenes, the facility has been designed to deliver equally significant operational gains. Through system-led workflows, optimised layout, and digitally guided processes, productivity is structured to increase from a historical average of 21 lines per hour to a target of 40, with early operational testing already demonstrating the potential to exceed 43 lines per hour achieved through smarter system design and improved process flow.

Commenting on the launch, Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India – Nissan and INFINITI, said: “The opening of this new Spare Parts Logistics Centre in KEZAD is a landmark moment that sets a new benchmark for the wider region. While we often focus on innovation through our vehicles, true excellence is defined by how we support our customers once they are on the road. By leveraging a world-class logistics network, we are ensuring a faster, more resilient supply chain that reinforces the trust our customers place in the Nissan brand. We congratulate Al Masaood Automobiles on this future-ready investment, which further strengthens our 50-plus years partnership.”

Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “As our business continues to grow, our newly launched Parts Distribution Centre represents a strategic step toward more agile and resilient operations. Designed not just to meet today’s needs but to invest ahead of demand, the new facility leverages technology, scalable infrastructure, and operational discipline. The result is a more efficient and stronger supply chain capability, ensuring service excellence for our customers today while creating a solid foundation for long-term growth. By enabling wider and genuine parts availability across the market, we are also upholding our commitment to ensure safer journeys for our customers.”

Located within KEZAD, the Parts Distribution Centre enhances inbound and outbound connectivity across Al Masaood Automobiles’ service network, supporting long-term growth while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional logistics and industrial hub. The facility aligns with the emirate’s economic priorities under Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, contributing through smart infrastructure, operational excellence, and productivity-led development.

Safety, sustainability, and compliance were also core design principles throughout the project. The facility features clearly defined work zones, structured traffic flows, and system-led operations that reduce unnecessary movement, improve space utilisation, and create a safer working environment. Operating in close coordination with relevant authorities, including Abu Dhabi Customs, the facility reflects Al Masaood Automobiles’ commitment to responsible growth, regulatory alignment, people development and excellence in service.

