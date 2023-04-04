SALALAH, Oman and MANAMA, Bahrain – Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, and Al Manal Travel, Tours and Cargo, the leading travel company in Salalah, the Sultanate of Oman, have announced an exclusive multiyear technology agreement to help the agency advance its operations and provide travellers with personalized travel experiences.

Al Manal Travel has been working with Sabre for more than two decades, delivering comprehensive travel solutions and offerings – including travel packages, cruises and adventurous holidays. Al Manal Travel will be exclusively using Sabre Red 360 to deliver highly personalised offers for its customers, by deploying intelligent and consultative services and features. Furthermore, it will benefit from Sabre’s Automated Exchanges and refunds to drive operational efficiency.

“For more than 20 years, Sabre has been the trusted and innovative technology partner that helped us deliver comprehensive travel services and customized products in the Omani market,” said Ahmad Mustafa, General Manager, Al Manal Travel, Tours and Cargo. “We choose Sabre for its expertise, dedicated team, and innovative technology, which will help us to keep our business agile and advance the services that we offer our travellers.”

Al Manal Travel will continue to have access to Sabre’s marketplace of more than 400 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car and cruise providers, to sell customized travel packages from suppliers around the world.

“We are thrilled to extend our longstanding relationship with Al Manal Travel as its preferred GDS partner,” said John Matthew, Oman Country Manager, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. “We are constantly evolving our technology, enabling us to offer agencies faster innovation and more flexible solutions infused with data-driven insights. This helps agencies to differentiate their offerings and create compelling travel shopping experiences.”

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Al Manal Travel, Tours and Cargo

Al Manal Travel Tours & Cargo is a well-established and professionally staffed travel management organization based in Oman, providing travel and tourism services since 2003. Al Manal Travel has climbed the ladder of success within a short period of time, which is clear proof of our constant drive for excellence through perseverance and hard work has enabled us to be recognized as a leader in the field of travel & tourism. We have evolved into a company providing complete travel solutions involving overland travel, cruises and adventure holidays. Our mission “Will Assist You anytime anywhere’ affirms our commitment to serve the community to the best of our ability with cost effective innovative solutions that do not compromise on quality.