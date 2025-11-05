Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Al Islami Foods, a UAE pioneer in the wholesome food products sector and a global leader in halal foods, is proud to announce its participation in the second edition of Global Food Week 2025, which concluded at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) last week of October 2025.

Al Islami’s presence at this leading international platform for sustainable food and agriculture underscores its regional strategy anchored in providing the highest quality halal and nutritious frozen foods, celebrating the recent brand repositioning that centers on the theme “Food is a Blessing”.

Global Food Week 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, brings together leading experts, innovators, and decision-makers to address critical challenges in food security, agriculture, and sustainability. This year’s event has seen significant growth, attracting participants from 75 countries, including a notably strong Emirati participation, with 1,055 national companies and brands.

Al Islami’s core commitment aligns seamlessly with the event’s focus on transforming food systems towards sustainability and resilience. The brand’s identity deeply resonates with the foundation of Emirati culture, which appreciates food as a blessing and a means to connect and share with loved ones. Al Islami products are created to address the evolving needs of modern consumers who are looking for convenience and responsibly sourced ingredients. The wide variety of products is crafted to bring joy to people of all ages, making every meal a delightful experience and expression of love.

Upholding its five-decade legacy, Al Islami reaffirms its dedication to purity and safety, ensuring that each product upholds the highest halal standards: made from hand-slaughtered, never stunned meat and poultry with no added hormones. This focus on providing delicious, halal food that promises purity and safety is the foundation of the 'Food is a Blessing' narrative.

Innovation is at the heart of Al Islami Foods, dedicated to developing new products and recipes that meet the evolving needs of its customers. This forward-thinking approach ensures the brand remains at the forefront of the food industry, echoing the spirit of Global Food Week, which features new platforms like the AgriTech Forum, the Agricultural Investment Forum, and the Alternative Proteins Pavilion.

Commenting on the participation, Muniza Alam, Marketing Manager at Al Islami Foods, said: “Our involvement in Global Food Week 2025 is an important step in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global center for dialogue on sustainable food systems. We believe that food is more than sustenance; it is a means to gather, share, and celebrate. By focusing on our core values of Halal, happiness, and innovation, Al Islami Foods is poised to connect with consumers on a deeper level, enriching lives and communities. This commitment to excellence is a testament to our continuous desire to enhance the culinary experience for our customers continually.”

As an Emirati brand committed to making a positive impact on the community, Al Islami continues to stand for transparency and quality, enjoying the unequivocal trust of those who seek to provide nutritious and Real halal foods to their children and families.

About Al Islami:

Founded in Dubai in 1981 by Haj Saeed Lootah, Al Islami Foods is a leading halal food manufacturer dedicated to delivering wholesome, innovative, and culturally rooted food products. The brand's legacy is grounded in the values of purity, health, and giving back to the community.

The company continues to stand for transparency and quality, enjoying the unequivocal trust of mothers, foodies, and cooking enthusiasts who seek to provide nutritious and Real halal foods to their children and families. Our five-decade-long legacy is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the satisfaction of our valued customers.

