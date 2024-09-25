Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Islami Foods, a leading provider of halal poultry, meat, and snacking products, unveiled its new brand positioning today (25 September 2024), which embodies the spirit of Emirati culture and the legacy of its founder, Haj Saeed Lootah. The launch event held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai was attended by key partners and distinguished guests. Inspired by the core values of innovation, youth, education, women, love, and fraternity, the repositioning centres around the belief that ‘Food is a Blessing.”

This marks a key milestone, as Al Islami reaffirms its deep-rooted commitment to delivering delicious, halal food that embodies purity and safety. By sharing nourishment and love through every bite, Al Islami aims to create joyful and cherished mealtime experiences for people and reaffirming its commitment to provide premium-quality authentic halal, healthy, and nutritional products.

“Our new positioning is more than just a visual refresh; it is a reflection of our company’s soul. We believe that food is a universal vibe that brings people together and nourishes both body and spirit. By aligning our brand with the values of our founder, we are honouring our heritage while also looking forward to a future filled with innovation in halal food production that reaches communities across the world,” commented Saleh Abdullah Lootah, Managing Director of Al Islami Foods.

As a pioneer in the halal food industry, Al Islami remains committed to innovation and delivering exceptional products that meet the evolving tastes of consumers. The company’s dedication to quality and safety has earned it recognition as one of the top halal brands globally, securing a coveted position among the Top 5 Halal Products Companies in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2023 and being awarded the prestigious title of iHalal Brand of the Year in 2021.

Beyond providing high-quality products, Al Islami is dedicated to giving back to the community through initiatives that promote health, well-being, and sustainable practices. The company believes in empowering youth, supporting education, and fostering a sense of fraternity among its customers and employees.

With its renewed focus on the blessing of food, Emirati heritage, and the founder’s values, Al Islami Foods is poised to strengthen its global leadership in providing the broadest range of halal food that is equally nutritious.

A leader in halal foods for five decades, Al Islami Foods is an Emirati brand with a global presence that embodies the principles of quality and innovation. The brand has been recognised as one of the top halal brands globally, securing a coveted position among the Top 5 Halal Products Companies in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2023, and was awarded the prestigious title of iHalal Brand of the Year in 2021.

About Al Islami Foods:

For more than five decades, Al Islami Foods has stood as a beacon of excellence in the halal food industry. Established in 1970 as the Dubai Co-operative Society, our journey has been characterised by visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment to quality. Founded by Saeed Lootah, our brand has evolved from a small grocery shop to a global leader in halal food and a prominent food distributor across all regions. Our humble beginnings and subsequent history are marked by milestones, such as the opening of the groundbreaking hypermarket in Mirdif in 1979, which paved the way for tremendous growth into the leading real halal meat, which is hand slaughtered and never stunned and grocery giant that Al Islami Foods is today.

The company continues to stand for transparency and quality, enjoying the unequivocal trust of mothers, foodies, and cooking enthusiasts who seek to provide nutritious and safe halal foods to their children and families. Our five-decade-long legacy is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the satisfaction of our valued customers.

