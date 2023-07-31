DUBAI – UAE: As consumers increasingly prioritise their well-being, the demand for natural meat has gained significant traction. Al Islami Foods, renowned for its commitment to delivering premium culinary experiences, proudly offers meat with No added Hormones.

Discover why choosing traditionally produced meat with no added hormones goes beyond health considerations and how discerning families can indulge in premium food and enhance their lives by consuming meat as it should be.

When it comes to food with No added Hormones, what makes Al Islami’s ‘Real Halal’ meat special? Here’s why it is the right choice for families:

Animal Welfare: In a conventional market setting, animals are supplemented with hormones to help weight gain. Consequently, animals fed with unnatural additives are more likely to develop a disease or illness, which can then be passed on to individuals. Meat with No added Hormones ensures the safety of folks while allowing animals to develop in harmony with nature rather than against it.

Healthier & Tastier: Hormones play a huge role in the normal functioning of humans. They control heart rate, sleep cycles, metabolism, appetite, growth and development, mood, stress, body temperatures and more. Meat with No added Hormones keeps the body’s vital equilibrium undisturbed. In addition to being the healthier option, hormone-free meat is generally tastier than its hormone-laden counterpart. The brand provides grass-fed meat that develops lean, tasty muscle promoting a natural and wholesome approach to nourishing the body.

Upholding Islamic Principles: Al Islami embodies the essence of Halal in every aspect of our brand. The unwavering dedication to treating animals with respect, free from the harmful influence of chemicals, upholding Halal requirements, aligning with esteemed values and dietary guidelines of Islam, and offering consumers choices that honour religious beliefs.

Preserving Tradition: Al Islami Foods recognises the significance of upholding and maintaining cultural practices. By providing meat with No added hormones, the brand supports the well-being of individuals while honouring age-old traditions and cultural heritage.

Share the goodness of purity through Real Halal meat, available at leading supermarkets and conveniently accessible through our online store at www.alislamifoodsonline.com. Enjoy a 10% discount with free delivery on all orders made through the online store.

-Ends-

For Media Queries:

Al Islami Media Team – Mohammed.Ahmed@alislamifoods.com

About Al Islami:

Al Islami Food’s journey began in 1970. Known as the Dubai Co-operative Society at the time, what started as a small grocery shop quickly grew into the larger vision of its founder, Haj Saeed Lootah. The second shop opened in Karama was closer to a modern-day supermarket, and was succeeded by opening more stores across Khalid bin Waleed Road, Defense Roundabout and Satwa. The breakthrough that Mr Lootah and his team had been waiting for came in 1979 with the opening of a hypermarket in Mirdif, which would serve as a model for all future outlets.

Today, Al Islami Foods is the premium halal food company in the UAE and one of the biggest food distributors in the region. Quality and transparency are the foundation upon which our brand is based, and we enjoy the unequivocal trust of mothers, foodies, and cooking enthusiasts who wish to provide nutritious and safe halal foods to their children and families.