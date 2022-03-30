Dubai, UAE: As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment industry continues to grow, emerging partnerships indicate the sector's increasing strength in the country. One critical development is the partnership agreement between Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development and the entertainment brand Brass Monkey. The partnership will see Al Hokair Group develop a range of destinations across several regions where customers can enjoy Brass Monkey’s unique approach to entertainment and fun.

Established in the United Arab Emirates, Brass Monkey has been combining good times with delicious dining featuring American and Asian dishes since 2020. The brand has enjoyed substantial success in a short time by focusing on creating happy moments filled with dynamic activities. Across its venues, it offers over 60 arcade games, bowling alleys, basketball, hockey, and nostalgic favorites, like Pac-Man, which appeal to all ages.

Fahad Al-Fawaz, CEO of Al-Hokair Group, and Ziad Al-Senussi, owner of the Brass Monkey project, signed the agreement in the presence of several officials from the two companies.

Mohamed Attia, Al Hokair Group’s General Manager of Entertainment, expressed his optimism regarding the partnership, noting, "We are pleased to sign the partnership agreement with Brass Monkey, a promising entertainment brand that has achieved remarkable success during the past two years. We are working in Al Hokair Group’s entertainment sector to enhance our portfolio and maintain our leadership position in the industry.”

Al Hokair Group has been a dominant force in hospitality and entertainment for decades and is the recognized leader in tourism for Saudi Arabia and the wider Arabic world. Founded in 1975, the Group has invested in the entertainment and hospitality sectors under Sheikh Abdulmohsin Al Hokair’s leadership. Over the past five decades, the Group's projects have expanded to include 80 entertainment centers and 35 hotels, and many cinemas, and restaurants across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt. Focusing on delivering exceptional quality through strategic partnerships and evolving expertise, the Group enhances returns on investment whilst advancing the entertainment and hospitality sectors in its target markets.