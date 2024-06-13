Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Hathboor Bikal.ai (AHB), a leading innovator in artificial intelligence solutions, and Lenovo, a global technology leader, today announced the launch of DialogXR, a revolutionary AI product which is based on a Large Language Model (LLM) designed to empower organizations across the UAE and beyond.

DialogXR leverages the power of Large Language Models (LLMs) to automate routine tasks, enhance customer service experiences, and provide on-demand information and training for employees. This locally deployed, non-generic chatbot offers a distinct advantage: it is exclusively trained on an organization's unique knowledge base, ensuring organization-specific responses that are relevant and accurate.

The development of DialogXR is evidence to the successful collaboration between AHB and Lenovo. Building on a foundation established in May 2023, this partnership leverages AHB's expertise in AI and Lenovo's world leading high-performance computing (HPC) technology. This collaboration resulted in the creation of a state-of-the-art HPC cluster housed within the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP). This "homegrown" HPC cluster serves as the backbone for DialogXR, enabling the efficient training and deployment of the LLM.

The HPC cluster built by AHB and Lenovo is more than just the foundation for DialogXR. It signifies a significant step towards democratizing AI technology for businesses across the UAE. By leveraging this shared infrastructure, organizations can access the immense power of AI without the need for massive upfront investments in their own HPC infrastructure. This empowers businesses of all sizes to embrace AI and unlock its potential for streamlining operations, enhancing customer service, and fostering innovation.

“DialogXR represents a significant leap forward in AI-powered business solutions,” said Raj Sandhu from Al Hathboor Bikal.ai. “Marking the first LLM development in the region, we address data sovereignty concerns and empower organizations to leverage the immense potential of AI while maintaining complete control over their data and privacy. Since the inception of our partnership with Lenovo to build an HPC cluster at Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, we have been working endlessly to bring solutions to market that truly fix challenges faced by organizations in the region.”

DialogXR empowers businesses with a suite of key benefits: seamless integration into existing IT systems for maximized ROI, 24/7 availability for uninterrupted support, automation of routine customer service tasks to free up human agents, on-demand information and training materials for a more knowledgeable and productive workforce, voice-enabled interactions for a natural user experience, optional local deployment for complete data security and compliance, multilingual support for diverse workforces and global expansion. DialogXR is built on the robust Lenovo ThinkSystem SD650 V2 Node, specifically designed for high-performance computing tasks within the AHB-Lenovo HPC cluster. Additionally, the integration of Lenovo GPFS storage enhances performance, throughput, and IOPS, ensuring smooth and efficient operation.

Alaa Bawab, General Manager, Lenovo Infrastructure Group, META said “Our partnership with AHB is built on our shared vision to democratize the access to technologies such as AI and HPC to truly fix human and organizational challenges across the region in various sectors, from citizen safety, healthcare, oil & Gas, aviation, financial services etc. The launch of DialogXR exemplifies both of our efforts into making AI accessible to organizations in the Middle East without the heavy upfront investment. We look forward to continuing to work with AHB and our local partners to bring forward more solutions to help businesses in the region flourish.