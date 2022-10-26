Phase 1 of South Island was sold out within one day of its launch

Phase 2 of Falcon Island South is now released at a starting price of AED 1.47M

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Al Hamra, the leading lifestyle developer and investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, recently unveiled Falcon Island - South at a gala dinner organised for its top channel partners in Dubai. During the event, the company released phase 1 of the South Island consisting of two-and-three-bedroom canal, sea and garden view townhouses, and the remaining inventory for the North Island.

Falcon Island has sparked tremendous investor response since its launch in March 2022, which attributes to the project’s unique offering of exclusive living in an all-inclusive destination in Ras Al Khaimah. Covid-19 has changed investor outlook in a very short span, leading to increasing demand for premium and bigger residences in suburban areas, and Falcon Island is just the right product at the right time.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO, Al Hamra, said: “Falcon Island is a ground-breaking residential offering that surpasses all previous developments in Ras Al Khaimah. If I have to define Falcon Island in two words, it would be affordable exclusivity. This project makes exclusive living reachable to aspirational individuals.

We are thrilled to have received such a positive investor response for Falcon Island, which reinforces the growing confidence in Ras Al Khaimah's value proposition. As a premier lifestyle developer and investment company, bringing the best and many firsts to the Emirate has been a part of our legacy, and we continue to build on it with Falcon Island and our pipeline projects,” added Kurien.

Falcon Island - South

Designed with a human-centric approach, South Island comprises a collection of 262 townhouses and villas of two, three, four, five, and seven bedrooms, with entrancing canal, community, and sea views. It also features an array of well-appointed facilities such as a gymnasium, swimming pools, a community centre, EV charging stations, walking tracks, and a tennis court.

Located within the award-winning and the most sought-after residential community of Al Hamra Village, Falcon Island is an exclusive upscale freehold residential neighbourhood on twin islands. The gated community gives access to all possible amenities and leisure and entertainment options such as a championship golf club surrounded by lagoons, a marina & yacht club, luxury resorts and hotels, an array of food & beverage outlets, and a shopping mall.

Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven Emirates that form the UAE, is today the fastest-growing tourism and investment destination in the country. Against a backdrop of the turquoise waters of the Arabian Ocean, it is a hotspot for water sports, from the adrenaline rush of jet skis and water skiing to breathtaking sailing cruises. These are in addition to its natural beauty, the world’s largest zipline, and other historic attractions. With 7,000 years of history, the Emirate boasts many fascinating cultural sites, mosques, forts, and a historic village. It also offers a competitive business environment with more than 16,000 registered companies.

About Al Hamra:

Al Hamra is a leading lifestyle development and investment company, based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, and has been ranked among the top 50 GCC developers in 2022 by Construction Week Middle East. The company has been instrumental in shaping the Northern Emirate’s real estate and investment landscape across residential, retail, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment since its inception in 2003. In line with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision 2030, Al Hamra unveiled its ambitious five-year roadmap underpinned by a three-pronged approach to deliver premier lifestyle experiences, quality products, and world-class services. The company is committed to supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s transformational journey as one of the foremost investment, business, residential, and tourism destinations and plans to drive sustained growth by expanding its existing residential and hospitality portfolios while also optimising retail and investing in value-added services.

Located just 45 mins away from Dubai International airport, and the free-trade zone, Al Hamra entails entities such as the multi-award-winning Al Hamra Village, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Hamra Marina & Yacht Club, and Manar Mall in addition to its upcoming ground-breaking residential project – Falcon Island – which will surpass all previous developments in the Emirate. The group also owns iconic hospitality assets such as Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, the upcoming Sofitel Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort and Al Hamra Residences and Al Hamra Village Hotel managed by Deutsche Hospitality. Al Hamra aims to enhance the destination appeal of Ras Al Khaimah while driving regional and global partnerships that create exceptional value for customers, visitors, and investors alike. Follow Al Hamra on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn for more updates.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites.

The Emirate’s Jebel Jais mountain, which is the highest peak in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant, as well as a host of other adventure pursuits.

In recognition of its safe environment for visitors, the Emirate became the first city in the world to be certified as ‘safe’ by Bureau Veritas and the first Emirate to receive the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) ‘safe travels’ stamp.

Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one-third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond.

The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 26% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength.

For more than a decade, Ras Al Khaimah has been consistently rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies. The Emirate is home to more than 38,000 businesses from 100 countries, representing over 50 diverse economic fields, all of which are benefiting from the excellent quality of life on offer, the competitive cost of housing and labor, modern infrastructure – including an international airport and the largest bulk seaport in the region – and state-of-the-art industrial areas and business parks.

Ras Al Khaimah is home to 107 schools and its Higher Education institutions include the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, the Higher Colleges of Technology and campuses of the University of Bolton and the University of Stirling, both from the UK.

Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with an estimated population of 0.4 million people in 2021, up from 0.345 million in 2015, when 37% of the population were local Emirati.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and travel.

