Dubai: IDeaS, a SAS company and the world’s leading provider of hospitality revenue management software and services, has announced that it has partnered with Al Habtoor Palace in Dubai to deploy IDeaS’ G3 Revenue Management System (RMS).

Flagship of the Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection, Al Habtoor Palace, member of the Legend Collection, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, is situated in the heart of Dubai on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal. The Beaux-Arts-inspired property - an ode to the great palaces and hotels of Europe - features 182 luxurious guest rooms and 52 signature suites, refined dining experiences, and the award-winning Silk Spa.

The rollout of IDeaS G3 RMS will enable the hotel team to further optimize its revenue management practices backed by advanced technology. Benefits of the partnership include:

Advanced Demand Forecasting: Powered by SAS® High Performance Analytics, G3 RMS effortlessly delivers precise, real-time demand forecasting at the room type and rate code level. This accurate and timely forecasting is critical for Al Habtoor Palace as they operate in a highly competitive luxury market that requires a proactive approach to capture the most profitable market demand.

Dynamic Pricing and Inventory Controls: Derived from demand forecasts, G3 RMS automatically recommends revenue maximizing decisions regarding pricing, rate availability, and overbooking to optimize RevPAR. This ensures Al Habtoor’s ability to quickly and effectively adapt to shifting market conditions.

Enhanced Strategic Insights: The What-if Analysis feature within G3 RMS supplies Al Habtoor Palace’s revenue management team with a powerful real-time simulation tool for testing multiple demand scenarios or strategic decisions, such as inventory changes, and understand their effects on demand, occupancy, and revenue.

Ibrahim Saba, Principal Sales Director EMEA, IDeaS, said: “We are delighted to work with the team at Al Habtoor Palace and to be their partner of choice. We’re confident this investment will further elevate their revenue management capabilities, help them achieve their strategic objectives, and maximize their commercial results.

Stefan Radstrom, Complex General Manager, Al Habtoor City said: “We’re pleased to add G3 RMS to our revenue team’s toolkit. We’re in a fiercely competitive and fast-changing luxury market, and we believe this investment will play a critical role in ensuring Al Habtoor Palace is efficiently maximizing its revenue opportunities.”

The implementation of IDeaS G3 RMS at Al Habtoor City is currently underway. This partnership reflects IDeaS’ renewed focus on serving the Middle East’s rapidly growing hospitality sector. The company, which has been operating in the Middle East for over 20 years, now services 130,000+ rooms in the region.

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world’s leading revenue management software and services provider. Combining industry knowledge with innovative data analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated recommendations they can trust. With 35 years of expertise serving hospitality, including hotel, event, and parking clients, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 30,000 properties in 164 countries around the world. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at IDeaS.com.

About Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection

Al Habtoor City - Spoil yourself in the trilogy of hotels at Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection. Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, for a palatial retreat, V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton for fun and nightlife and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City for a family friendly stay. Perfectly located by the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road and on the banks of Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection is within the grasp conveniently via land through Sheikh Zayed Road and sea through the exclusive RTA water taxis. Guests can enjoy over 30 entertainment venues, ranging from casual to fine dine including bars and live music, two tranquilizing spas, three rooftop pools to let off the summer heat, a kids’ club- so when the kids are away, the parents can experience some we-time, including the miraculous La Perle - a Las Vegas style extravagant world class water themed show by Dragone.

