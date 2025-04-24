Dubai, UAE – Al Habtoor Group has announced the release of the final batch of apartments at the iconic Al Habtoor Tower, following the successful sale of over 90 per cent of the building’s 1,740 residential units. This milestone reflects the strong demand for what is set to become the largest residential building in the world.

Strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road within the prestigious Al Habtoor City, Al Habtoor Tower continues to draw high interest from both local and international buyers seeking world-class living in the heart of Dubai.

The Group has confirmed that more than 40 per cent of the tower’s apartments are scheduled for handover in Q4 of 2025, with construction progressing rapidly and consistently meeting key milestones ahead of the planned construction schedule.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, commented: "The response to Al Habtoor Tower has exceeded all expectations. Selling 90 per cent of the units in a development of this scale speaks volumes about the trust people place in the Al Habtoor name. We are not just delivering homes—we are delivering a lifestyle that defines excellence. This final release is a rare opportunity to become part of one of the most iconic residential destinations in the world."

The final release features a limited number of premium units with sweeping panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Water Canal, the Arabian Gulf, and Sheikh Zayed Road. These residences are complemented by exceptional amenities including multiple pool decks, the highest terraced gardens, state-of-the-art gyms, luxury spas, and the Al Habtoor Sports Hub. The tower also boasts 24 high-speed lifts, offering the fastest vertical transportation available in a residential building globally.

Among the remaining homes available, only a few units remain under negotiation within the exclusive collection of 41 Ultra Residences, a signature offering within the tower. Located on floors 76 and above, these exceptional simplex units feature three bedrooms, private pools, expansive terraces, and superior finishes—all designed to offer residents an unmatched combination of elegance, space, and privacy.

Part of Al Habtoor City, the development offers residents seamless access to three five-star hotels, La Perle—the region’s only permanent aqua theatre—and a vibrant boulevard lined with world-class dining and lifestyle venues.

About Al Habtoor Group:

Established by Chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor in 1970, Al Habtoor Group is considered one of the most successful and respected conglomerates in the UAE. Operating in the UAE and international markets, it proudly flies the UAE flag in numerous cities around the world, including London, Vienna, Budapest, Beirut, and Springfield in the state of Illinois, USA. The group employs thousands of highly qualified and skilled professionals. Al Habtoor Group has become synonymous with dynamic growth, demonstrating its commitment to developing its businesses in multiple sectors, including hospitality, automotive, real estate, education, insurance, and publishing.

