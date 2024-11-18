Dubai, UAE: Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection is delighted to announce the relaunching of a new RTA marine Transport station that will offer guests easy access to Dubai’s most popular tourist destinations.

Godolphin marine Transport station which is positioned right on the doorstep of the complex, will provide a Dubai Abra service that will transport guests from the luxury triptych of Al Habtoor Palace a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, Legendary Collection, V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City to Alwajeha Al Maeyah Marine Transport station, with stop-offs at the lively work and entertainment hubs of Business Bay and Marasi RTA Marine Transport stations.

An alternative way of exploring the city that guests simply must try, there will be six Trips per day in each direction on Saturday to Thursday, with that number rising to seven Trips on Fridays.

Al Habtoor City guests will take the scenic route as they travel the waterways of Dubai Water Canal and Business Bay Canal, taking in some of the most iconic sites of the city including Tolerance Bridge and the Burj Khalifa along the way, before enjoying convenient access to Dubai Mall.

Speaking on the launch, Saeid Heidari, Complex General Manager of Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection said, “The relaunching of Godolphin marine station is a great addition to Al Habtoor City’s offering to our guests and visitors. Guests will now have this additional opportunity to visit the great landmarks of Dubai in a very scenic, unique and cost-effective way, alongside our much-vaunted complimentary shuttle service to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. The new station also provides the possibility for visitors in Business Bay to visit Al Habtoor City and enjoy all of our world class facilities.”

To book your place on the Dubai Abra from Al Habtoor City, visit the RTA website marine.rta.ae and follow four simple steps.

For more information visit www.alhabtoorcity.com.

About Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection

Al Habtoor City - Spoil yourself in the trilogy of hotels at Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection. Al Habtoor Palace a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, Legendary Collection, for a palatial retreat, V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton for fun and nightlife and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City for a family friendly stay. Perfectly located by the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road and on the banks of Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection is within the grasp conveniently via land through Sheikh Zayed Road and sea through the exclusive RTA water taxis. Guests can enjoy over 30 entertainment venues, ranging from casual to fine dine including bars and live music, two tranquilising spas, three rooftop pools to let off the summer heat, a kids’ club- so when the kids are away, the parents can experience some we-time, including the miraculous La Perle - a Las Vegas style extravagant world class water themed show by Dragone.