PHOTO
Dubai, UAE — In a powerful blend of nostalgia, storytelling, and cultural relevance, Momentum DXB partners with Yas Island to create one of the most iconic campaigns of the year with ‘Zindagi Ko Yas Bol’ for Yas Island Abu Dhabi — clocking a staggering 1.5 billion views in just 15 days.
At the heart of the campaign lies a bold creative idea: reviving the legendary trio from the cult-classic Bollywood film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara — starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol — after 14 years, and reimagining their next adventure on Yas Island.
The result? A five-part mini-series that not only reunited the stars but reignited a generation’s love for friendship, freedom, and travel — this time, with Yas Island as the stage.
The campaign instantly became a cultural phenomenon, igniting conversations, organic shares, and widespread fan enthusiasm across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and beyond.
“We didn’t just want a campaign. We wanted a movement,” said Raphael Nassoura, Executive Creative Director & General Manager at Momentum. “‘Zindagi Ko Yas Bol’ is a cultural invitation to say ‘yes’ to life again, something we all needed. And to see it resonate so deeply, generating 1.5 billion views, shows the sheer power of storytelling rooted in emotion.”
Smit Agrawal and Vaibhava Bhatnagar, Associate Creative Directors at Momentum, added: “When we received the brief, the first question we asked ourselves was: What inspired us to travel? The answer was immediate — Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. That film shaped our generation. And transforming that into Zindagi Ko Yas Bol felt not just natural, but necessary.”
The concept, developed in close collaboration with Yas Island’s marketing team, was instantly greenlit.
“It was the shortest pitch presentation of our lives — two minutes in, and we knew we had something powerful,” recalled Rania Helou, Director of Marketing at Yas Island Abu Dhabi. “It took months of hard work to bring it to life, but the payoff has been phenomenal.”
Badr Bourji, SVP Marketing at Yas Island Abu Dhabi added: “This idea checked every box. It tapped into emotion, nostalgia, and relevance. Most importantly, it gave our Indian audiences something they’ve been waiting 14 years for. And in doing so, we became a part of their story.”
Beyond the unprecedented viewership, the campaign sparked millions of organic interactions — from fan tributes and shares to trending conversations across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms. Industry insiders have already hailed it as a masterclass in nostalgia-powered, celebrity-led storytelling.
With Zindagi Ko Yas Bol, Momentum DXB reaffirms its reputation as a creative force — not just delivering campaigns but crafting cultural moments that drive results and stay with audiences long after the screen fades to black.
The full 'Zindagi Ko Yas Bol' campaign can be viewed across Yas Island’s official social channels at @yasiland.
-Ends-
For any media inquiries, please contact
Roksar Kamal
PR Manager
Roksar.kamal@mcnmena.com
Credits List:
Client: Yas Island, Miral Destinations
- Senior Vice President Marketing: Badr Bourji
- Senior Director Marketing: Max Mayer
- Brand Marketing Director: Rania Helou
- Head of Marketing: Rose Alforque
- Senior Marketing Executive: Thivanka Wijesinghe
- Senior Director Performance Marketing: Matt Nelson
- Head of Performance Marketing: Mark Dabu
- Senior Director Public Relations & Corporate Communications: Rashad Al Ghadban
- Head of PR Consumer: Ridheema Singh
- Social Media Director: Rebecca Campbell
- Social Media Manager: Farah Barakat
Creative Agency: Momentum
- GM/ECD: Raphael Nassoura
- ECD: Oliver Robinson
- Associate Creative Director: Vaibhava Bhatnagar
- Associate Creative Director: Smit Agrawal
- Integrated Business Director: Wissam Gharib
- Account Director: Cynthia Massaad
- Strategy: Gabriela Donoso
- Graphic Designer: Ali Vannery
- Senior Designer: Ishtiaq Hussain
- Digital Designer: Sucharita Bose
- Digital Designer: Ahmad Maarouf
- PR Manager: Roksar Kamal
Media Agency: Initiative
- Director Integrated Planning: Nuha Bayoud
- Associate Director - Integrated Planning: Mohamad Hachem
- Media Executive: Maria Khoriaty
PR Agency: Weber Shandwick India & UAE
- Executive Vice President: Ruchika Vyas
- Senior Vice President: Diviya Khanna
- Vice President: Erica D'souza
- Account Director: Munmun Gentle
- Manager: Sherry Rodrigues
- Senior Associate: Riya Dhawalbhakta
- Junior Associate: Tanishtha Thakur
- Director - Client Experience: Reem Diab
- Account Director: Amjad Saqer
- Senior Manager: Charla Mentoor
- Senior Associate Rogina Barsoum
Production House: Dejavu
- Executive Producer: Manasvi Gosalia
- Head of Production: Kavya Iyer
- Senior Producer: Nadine Gibbs
- Head of Post-Production: Rafic Sawaya
- Director: Amit Sharma
- Writer: Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti