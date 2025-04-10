Manama, Bahrain: Beyon has announced the appointment of Daniel Dugina as the Chief Executive Officer of Beyon’s Digital City Development Company. In this capacity, Daniel will lead the development and roll out of the ambitious 380,000 square meter project, located in Hamala, and oversee the execution of all development initiatives and partnerships that are crucial to the project’s success.

With over 23 years of international experience in the real estate industry, Daniel brings a wealth of expertise in delivering successful large-scale, mixed-use urban developments. His portfolio includes projects such as One Circular Quay, One Sydney Harbour, Melbourne Quarter and Victoria Harbour with Lendlease in Australia, as well as leading high-profile real estate developments in the UAE with TDIC in Abu Dhabi and Omniyat in Dubai.

Chairman of Digital City Development Company, Faisal Al Jalahma commented on the appointment, saying, “Daniel’s expertise aligns well with our strategic vision, and we are very pleased to appoint him to the role of CEO. He brings with him a wealth of experience in real estate development, having led strategic projects internationally. This appointment is an important milestone as we continue to build a strong, experienced leadership team to drive Beyon Digital City forward, and further marks a pivotal step in accelerating the growth and transformation of Bahrain’s real estate landscape”

Commenting on his appointment, Daniel Dugina said “I am honoured to join the team at such a pivotal time, and to have the opportunity to lead the development of such a visionary project. I look forward to collaborating with the Beyon team and the project’s valued partners to bring this dynamic project to life.”

The new CEO appointment underscores Beyon’s commitment to realising its ambitious vision and follows the announcement of Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat) as the development manager for the project, and the appointment of AECOM as the master planner.

For further information, please contact public.relations@beyon.com

