Doha, Qatar – Building on its successful Ramadan period, Msheireb Downtown Doha delivered outstanding results during Eid Al Fitr 2025, with record visitor numbers and hotel occupancy rates strengthening its position as Qatar's premier cultural and hospitality destination.

The Eid Musala prayer service attracted 4,150 worshippers, a 38% increase from 2024, highlighting Msheireb Downtown Doha's growing importance as a spiritual centre during major Islamic celebrations.

Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdulla, Senior Director of Corporate Communications at Msheireb Properties, said: "Following our successful Ramadan programme, we've seen exceptional engagement continue through Eid Al Fitr. The increased visitor numbers reflect our commitment to creating experiences that honour cultural traditions while embracing modern amenities in our sustainable city."

The district's luxury hotels performed strongly during the Eid period. Mandarin Oriental, Doha reached 77.6% occupancy, up from 67.3% in 2024, while Park Hyatt Doha achieved 83% occupancy.

These figures contributed to Msheireb Downtown Doha's overall performance for the combined Ramadan and Eid season, which welcomed over 1.9 million visitors—a 19% increase from 2024. The district's tram service saw a 69% rise in ridership during this period.

"As we conclude this year's Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr season, we thank all visitors who shared these special moments with us. These results establish a new benchmark and reinforce our commitment to providing exceptional experiences throughout the year," added Dr. Abdulla.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.