Dubai, UAE – Al Ghurair Foods is making its debut at Gulfood Manufacturing 2025, unveiling its first industrial food ingredients portfolio. This marks a major step as the company expands beyond commodity trading to include value-added B2B ingredient supply.

Over the three-day event, Al Ghurair Foods will showcase its new Food Ingredients Division, designed for manufacturers in the bakery, confectionery, beverage, and baby food sectors. The launch supports the company’s goal to become a leading regional supplier of high-quality ingredients across the GCC and wider Middle East. Technical experts will guide visitors through ingredient applications and integration techniques, helping manufacturers identify the best solutions for their products.

A key milestone highlighted during the exhibition is the launch of the UAE’s first Corn Starch Manufacturing Plant in the first half of 2026 - the first and largest of its kind in the GCC, by Al Ghurair Foods, at Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi (KEZAD). The facility will produce starches, glucose, and maltodextrin, making Al Ghurair Foods the first producer of baby food ingredients in the MENA region, specifically maltodextrin. This is a significant shift toward localising ingredient production and advancing regional food security.

In parallel, Al Ghurair Foods is introducing the GCC’s first fermentation and spray drying technologies, a landmark AED 500 million investment that enhances local capabilities and encourages further industry investment in the UAE. Together, these developments represent one of the most advanced food industry initiatives in recent years.

“Our investments into food production are designed to support the region’s growing food ecosystem,” said Turgut Yegenaga, Chief Executive Officer, Al Ghurair Foods. “By focusing on local production and value-added products, we’re helping our partners maintain quality, security, and efficiency while driving food industry growth and food security across the GCC.”

The Corn Starch Manufacturing Plant is part of an AED 1 billion investment in food processing projects in KEZAD, by Al Ghurair, which will also include a Broiler Farm, a Liquid Eggs facility and a Poultry Processing Plant, showcasing Al Ghurair’s commitment ongoing commitment to the UAE’s food production landscape and the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051.

Visitors can explore Al Ghurair Foods ingredient portfolio at Stand B4-5 during Gulfood Manufacturing 2025, taking place from 4 - 6 November at Dubai World Trade Centre.

About Al Ghurair:

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in five distinct strategic sectors: Foods, Development, Mobility, Infrastructure and Property Management. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the United Arab Emirates. From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the UAE.

Headquartered in Dubai, the business’ diversified operations span more than 20 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘In pursuit of better’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

