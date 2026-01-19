Dubai, UAE– Al Ghurair Mobility has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Chery Group to introduce Karry, Chery’s global light commercial vehicle brand, to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This agreement further strengthens the strategic partnership between Al Ghurair Mobility and Chery Group, building on their earlier collaboration to distribute RELY, Chery’s global pickup brand, in the UAE. Extending the collaboration with Chery Group reflects the deepening relationship and mutual trust between the two companies, and further enhances Al Ghurair Mobility’s ability to support the country’s rapidly growing logistics and transport sectors. Together, Al Ghurair Mobility and Chery Group reaffirm their commitment to developing a diversified, future-ready commercial mobility portfolio aligned with the evolving needs of the regional market.

This agreement also marks a significant milestone as the UAE becomes a key strategic market for Karry’s regional expansion. Specialising in light commercial vehicles including vans, mini trucks and logistics-focused mobility solutions, Karry is designed to support the evolving needs of businesses operating across last-mile delivery, logistics, construction and urban mobility.

“This partnership underscores our long-term commitment to advancing commercial mobility in the UAE,” said John Iossifidis, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ghurair. “Expanding our collaboration with Chery Group to include Karry enhances our ability to support the country’s rapidly growing logistics and transport sectors.”

Oscar Rivoli, Chief Executive Officer, Motors, Al Ghurair Mobility, said: “Karry brings a compelling proposition to the UAE’s commercial vehicle landscape. Its product range is purpose-built for real-world business use, with a strong focus on reliability, efficiency and total cost of ownership. Together with RELY, Karry allows us to address a broader spectrum of commercial mobility requirements across fleets, SMEs and specialised operators.”

She Cairong, President of Chery Commercial Vehicle International, said: “The expansion of our partnership with Al Ghurair to include Karry reflects our shared vision for long-term growth in the UAE and wider region. Building on the introduction of RELY, Karry strengthens our commercial vehicle offering with versatile and intelligent solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of modern businesses.”

As part of Chery Group’s commercial vehicle portfolio, Karry integrates proven engineering, intelligent design and flexible configurations to meet a wide range of commercial applications. With the UAE as a strategic entry point, the brand is positioned to support regional demand for efficient, scalable and future-ready commercial mobility solutions.

About Al Ghurair

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in five distinct strategic sectors: Foods, Mobility, Development, Infrastructure and Property Management. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the United Arab Emirates. From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the UAE.

Headquartered in Dubai, the business’ diversified operations span more than 20 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘In pursuit of better’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

About Karry

Chery Commercial Vehicle (Anhui) Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chery Holding Group. It was established in 2001 with a registered capital of nearly 2,009 billion yuan. Its business covers commercial vehicles, modified vehicles and a full range of new energy products, forming a full value chain, and its products sell well in domestic and overseas market. It aims to build a global leading brand of new energy commercial vehicles with internationalization and new energy orientation.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cherycvglobal.com/

