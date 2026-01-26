Dubai, UAE – Al Ghurair Foods has announced a series of strategic developments on the opening day of Gulfood 2026 (26–30 January), outlining its next phase of growth, focused on value-added ingredients, supply chain resilience, and international expansion.

The announcements include the launch of PURL, a new food ingredients brand, and a $20 million investment in a UAE-based meat coating systems plant, reinforcing the company’s shift from commodity processing to integrated ingredient solutions for regional and international food manufacturers.

Commenting on the announcements made at Gulfood, Turgut Yegenaga, CEO, Al Ghurair Foods, said: “This next phase of growth builds on the scale and foundations we have already established. By investing in advanced ingredients, integrated manufacturing and launching PURL, we are strengthening local supply chains while responding to the evolving needs of food producers across the region and international markets.”

Strategy Focused on Value and Integration

At Gulfood, Al Ghurair Foods outlined a three-part strategy aimed at strengthening local manufacturing and supporting customers across bakery, snacks, convenience foods and protein categories.

The first pillar focuses on converting core inputs, such as flour, oats, oils, and corn, into advanced ingredient systems, including non-GMO infant-grade maltodextrin, native starches, liquid glucose, meat coatings, speciality flours, liquid egg, and edible oils. These capabilities support cleaner formulations while reducing dependence on imports.

The second pillar centres on moving further up the value chain through integrated manufacturing. Key investments include a $130 million non-GMO corn milling facility in KEZAD with capacity of 1,000 tons per day, alongside the newly announced $20 million meat coating plant. Together, these assets provide end-to-end solutions, faster production cycles and cost efficiencies for customers, with ingredient quality aligned to global standards.

The third pillar targets expansion beyond the GCC. Al Ghurair Foods confirmed plans to grow its presence in Southeast Asia and North Africa, supported by its non-GMO and infant-grade portfolio. They are also exploring acquisition opportunities to strengthen their asset base and customer reach in these markets.

Launch of PURL Ingredients Brand

Al Ghurair Foods also announced the launch of PURL, a dedicated ingredients brand developed for food manufacturers across the GCC. PURL covers a portfolio of starches, sweeteners, speciality flours, edible oils, oats, liquid egg and meat coating systems, designed to deliver consistent performance across multiple applications.

Built on principles of purity, reliability and functionality, PURL supports manufacturers looking for locally produced ingredients that meet clean-label requirements while maintaining efficiency and scale.

$20 Million Investment in Meat Coating Systems

A key announcement at Gulfood is Al Ghurair Foods’ $20 million investment in a new meat coating systems plant, marking a move into higher-value protein ingredients.

The facility includes breadcrumb, extrusion and blending lines with capacity exceeding 60,000 tons per year, delivering consistent coating performance and improved yields for nuggets, fillets and snack products. Integrated with Al Ghurair Foods’ starches and speciality flours, the plant supports halal-certified, clean-label solutions and reduces lead times by up to 50 percent.

Local production strengthens supply reliability and reduces import dependency, supported by Al Ghurair Foods’ 1.5 million-ton flour production capacity.

These announcements position Al Ghurair Foods as a leading regional supplier of value-added ingredients, built on scale, integration and local manufacturing strength. The strategy reflects a long-term commitment to supporting food manufacturers with reliable, high-performance solutions across fast-growing markets.

About Al Ghurair:

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in five distinct strategic sectors: Foods, Development, Mobility, Infrastructure and Property Management. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the United Arab Emirates. From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the UAE.

Headquartered in Dubai, the business’ diversified operations span more than 20 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘In pursuit of better’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

Media enquiries

Israa Abukoush | Ten by TishTash

israa@tishtash.com