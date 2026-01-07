Dubai, UAE – Al-Futtaim Real Estate (AFRE) has announced the launch of its highly anticipated new development, Al Badia Villas, a premium new residential leasing project offering 107 smart, modern, 3- to 5-bedroom homes. Delivered by Al-Futtaim Contracting, the project underscores the Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s ability to execute developments in-house, ensuring superior quality, design integrity and seamless management across every stage of the project lifecycle.

Set amidst three hectares of parks in the heart of Dubai Festival City, this development is smart by design and elegant by nature, redefining high-end living by combining innovative features, sustainability, and unparalleled connectivity.

Designed with families in mind, Al Badia Villas come fully equipped with smart home technology, allowing residents to control lighting, HVAC, remote locking, video doorbells, and more enabled by popular platforms such as Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home. These functionalities, paired with carefully designed layouts that optimise both interior and exterior spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and carefully curated high-quality finishes, mean the homes exemplify a seamless blend of functionality and design, delivering both comfort and sophistication.

Representing a bold step towards sustainable living, Al Badia Villas are equipped with solar power systems that offer significant savings of up to 30% on energy costs. Each villa is also equipped with EV charging provisions, allowing tenants to install their own charging stations, reinforcing Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s commitment to environmentally friendly, energy-efficient housing and electric mobility. This initiative addresses the growing demand for eco-conscious homes while providing a luxurious lifestyle for residents to enjoy.

“Al Badia Villas reflect our vision of delivering not just premium housing but also a lifestyle of sustainability, innovation, and connectivity. We are proud to redefine villa living with cutting-edge features and thoughtful design that meet the needs of today's residents," said Spencer Lowres, Executive Director – Development at Al Futtaim. “Our focus has always been on creating communities where families thrive, and Al Badia Villas combine the best of contemporary design, smart home technology, and a deep commitment to sustainability. By integrating these elements, we offer residents a truly exceptional lifestyle in one of Dubai’s most sought-after locations."

As part of the vibrant Dubai Festival City community, Al Badia Villas are ideally positioned in proximity of a prime waterfront district. Residents will have access to amenities, schools, Dubai Festival City Mall, and major transport points including Dubai International Airport, ensuring ultimate convenience. Beyond its strategic location, the development features a nature trail and offers family-friendly amenities such as a children’s play area, outdoor fitness park, cycling tracks, dog-friendly walking trails and 24x7 security surveillance, all designed to foster a sense of community and well-being.

Embodying modern living embraced by nature, the Al Badia Villas development will also feature an innovative nature trail along which residents and visitors can scan QR codes as they wander, to discover more about the unique flora and fauna that thrive in the community. This initiative aligns with AFRE’s efforts to support the aims of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, and with the UAE’s ambitious Net Zero 2050 strategy.

“We expect Al Badia Villas to offer a transformative contribution to Dubai’s residential leasing market, adding to the already sought-after Al Badia Living by meeting the growing demand for premium villas in convenient, centrally located and well-established communities,” concluded Spencer Lowres. “Al Badia Villas are yet more evidence of Al-Futtaim’s strategic commitment to delivering premium, luxurious residential options. At Al-Futtaim, our central focus is the customer, designing every space with the occupant in mind and delivering construction quality that meets the expectations of a discerning tenant. This vertically integrated approach enables Al-Futtaim to provide hassle-free living, seamless maintenance, and exceptional service that gives every resident true peace of mind”

Leasing for Al Badia Villas has begun on Monday, January 5 2026, with homes available for occupancy by the third week of January 2026. Interested tenants are encouraged to book a visit on www.albadiavillas.com or call 800332 for enquiries.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn (@Al-Futtaim)

Instagram (@alfuttaim)

X (@alfuttaim)

Facebook (@Al-Futtaim)