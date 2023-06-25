Cairo: Al-Futtaim Real Estate, Egypt’s leading real estate developer, won the coveted ‘Developer of the year’ award at the fifth edition of The Big 5 Construct Egypt one of the leading international construction events in the country. The Big 5 Construct Egypt 2023 was held from 19-21 June at Egypt International Exhibition Center, under the auspices of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities.

The award was presented to Al-Futtaim Real Estate for its excellence in developing and operating iconic mixed-use real estate developments, which offer superior lifestyle destinations with outstanding facilities, comprising residential and commercial accommodation, educational institutions and five-star hotels. Alongside winning ‘Developer of the year’ award, Al-Futtaim was also nominated for ‘Smart City Initiative of the year’ and Eng. Ashraf Ezz El-Din, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Real Estate was nominated for ‘Director of the year’.

“We are honored to receive this award, which reflects our commitment to building better and living better. This award is a testament to our vision of creating superior lifestyle destinations that enhance the quality of life for our customers and communities,” said Ashraf Ezz El-Din, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Real Estate. “We are proud to contribute to the development of the construction sector in Egypt and the region, by leveraging our decades of experience and expertise”

“The Big 5 Construct Egypt is a vital platform that showcases the latest innovations and trends in the construction industry. It also reinforces Egypt’s position as a regional hub for the manufacture and export of construction materials for Arab and African countries. Being a key pillar of the country’s production and export economy, the construction material sector has the leverage of its abundant resources like ingredients and high-quality raw materials, skilled workforce, and impressive production capacity. These advantages allow Egypt to fuel its local economy and launch many national projects. We look forward to participating in future editions of this event and exploring new opportunities for collaboration and growth” He added.

The annual exhibition witnessed the attendance of more than 20,000 professionals in the field of construction and infrastructure, in addition to the participation of more than 300 exhibitors and exhibiting companies from more than 20 countries. The event showcased the supply chain of the construction sector in its various stages, including building materials and tools, mechanical, electrical and drainage services, interior building designs, finishes, facilities, machinery and vehicles, construction requirements, water and waste facilities, smart technology, fire safety and security systems, and smart buildings.

About Cairo Festival City:

Cairo Festival City’s lifestyle and amenities truly captivate the world’s attention, while setting a higher benchmark for integrated mixed-use community living, with many choices at hand. Setting the best example of a self-sustaining eco-friendly “City within a City”, CFC offers remarkable experiences for every resident, tenant and visitor with its avant-garde villas, lavishing apartments, high-end administrative offices, elite shopping mall, world-class hotels, international school, state-of-the-art service centers and sophisticated automotive park.