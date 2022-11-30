Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies (AFET) held a joint seminar with Panasonic Electric Works Middle East & Africa (PEWMEA) a division of Panasonic Middle East & Africa FZE to reveal the launch of new products for user-oriented fire alarm systems (FAS) on November 24th held at the Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. The event was attributed to the successful collaboration between AFET and Panasonic, paving the way for ongoing fruitful collaboration.

Attendees interacted with the panel in an engaging Q&A session hosted by Mr. Murali Serpakkam, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies, Mr. Eiji Ito, Managing Director of Panasonic Electric Works Middle East & Africa, and Mr. Hakan Polat, Global Sales Engineer at Panasonic Fire and Security Europe AG. A live demonstration by experienced team members also took place, which allowed the audience members to witness the renowned company’s advances in the field of Fire safety systems.

At the seminar, Panasonic introduced its new products and presented its unique features, including multi-functional display units, modernized wireless fire detection solutions, explosion-proof devices, aspiration smoke detection, single loop fire panel to cater to small installations and many more innovative products. The fire alarm system is made available to customers by Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies, the leading multi-disciplinary engineering provider operating across the UAE.

The seminar gathered the country’s best-renowned engineering consultants, government inspectors/engineers (from DEWA, Dubai Municipality, and more), hospitality groups, mall groups, residential property managers, and other sales and estimation professionals from fire safety companies across the UAE.

The strong partnership between AFET and Panasonic will allow for further improvement of the fire alarm systems installed throughout the country. The plans consist of increasing the installations across the nation, and introducing new products to the FAS business, such as AI-enabled Intelligent detectors to reduce false alarms, multi-functional display units as smoke control panels, aspect aspirating detectors for clean rooms data centres, cold storage freezers, logistic hubs, dusty, corrosive, and humid environments.

Murali Serpakkam, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies said, “Partnering with renowned brands like Panasonic drives us to constantly pursue, and deliver more innovative solutions to our customers and grow our safety solutions portfolio. The partnership has allowed us to continue our journey and deliver products and services of the highest standards and quality. The strong partnership has led us to be successfully listed and known as the pioneers in the fire alarm systems industry in the vendor lists of some of the leading UAE MEP Consultants.”

Eiji Ito, Managing Director of Panasonic Electric Works Middle East & Africa said, “This strategic partnership will allow us to expand our reach in the region and improve our FAS by offering new technologies and products and deliver the highest level of accuracy thus significantly reducing false alarms. We are very pleased to be working with AFET on this solutions-based project.”

Panasonic Electric Works Middle East & Africa (PEWMEA) has been offering living solutions and a wide array of products such as Fire Alarm systems, Wiring Devices, LED Lighting, Solar Systems, Home & Building Automation, Ventilation Fans, Air Treatment, Air Purifiers, air-moving solutions and much more. PEWMEA provides maximum satisfaction to the regional customers working together with partners utilizing digital technologies centered on electrical works in all kinds of "living spaces" that make up society, including housing, offices, and hotels, commercial facilities and sports facilities. Over 35 years, Panasonic has provided fire alarm solutions globally boasting a track record of safety and success proven to be highly accurate with a minimal number of false alerts.

Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies, one of the region’s leading system integrators, does more than simply invest in tomorrow’s business solutions. It helps them grow, perform, and succeed by bringing together the right experience, infrastructure, and opportunities to turn great ideas into business value.

With over 45 years of operations and a proven track record in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Qatar, Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies is the premium choice for holistic engineering and technology solutions in the market. The trusted industry leader provides superior reliable products and services such as MEP, Facilities Management, Air Conditioning, Scaffolding and Access Solutions, Elevators and Escalators, Control and Life Safety, Building Products, Energy Management, Digital Transformation and Technology Infrastructure to the building industry. Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies targets businesses looking to advance and elevate customer and business partners’ reputations with quality, reliability, and on-time work.

