Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C to offer its customers a safe & convenient way to make frictionless payments while travelling and access to points of sale & online transactions.

Dubai, UAE: Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C, the leading money transfer and currency exchange firm which is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced the launch of the Travelez Plus Visa Platinum Card, tailored to customers who are looking for a safer alternative to cash payments. The reloadable prepaid Visa card is the smartest, most convenient way to travel and to get pampered with exclusive & bigger rewards - an ideal solution for customers with a variety of needs.

Whether the card holder travels for leisure, business, education or is simply enjoying a staycation in the UAE, the Travelez Plus Visa Platinum Card provides a premium experience for all of their needs. Customers can lock-in the best-in-class Forex Rates before travelling and perform transactions in any preferred currency at Visa-approved merchant locations around the world.

The card is a secure and convenient way to manage the card holder’s funds and comes fitted with the latest ‘Chip and Pin’ protection along with 3D Secure and a contactless feature for ‘Tap to Pay’ payments. The Travelez Plus Platinum Visa Card is accepted worldwide at more than 70 million Visa merchant partners and can be used to withdraw cash from ATMs.

Customers can load up to 20 currencies at any of Al Fardan’s 80+ branches and can also top-up their cards conveniently from their bank accounts in the UAE using the Travelez Plus Platinum Mobile App available on Google Play or the App Store.

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C., said: “Al Fardan Exchange has been a proud supporter of the community since 1971 and this latest launch of the Travelez Plus Visa Platinum Card is meant to provide all our customers an easy, safe and premium experience. We are delighted to be able to give back to our long-time customers by providing this exceptional and convenient service.”

Hasan Jaber, Deputy CEO of Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C., said: “At Al Fardan Exchange, our focus has always been one that is inclusive. The Travelez Plus Platinum Visa multicurrency card offers a host of benefits; our customers can load up to 20 currencies at any of the 80+ Al Fardan Exchange branches. Card holders will also soon be able to top-up their cards from their bank accounts in the UAE using the Al Fardan Exchange mobile App, AlfaPay.”

Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Visa’s Group Country Manager & Senior Vice President GCC, said: “We are delighted to count Al Fardan Exchange among our longstanding partners in the UAE who share our commitment for a reliable and secure payments ecosystem displacing cash and driving financial inclusion. We will work closely with Al Fardan Exchange in enabling their digital expansion and introducing Visa’s world-class payment technology, which will bring the benefits of security, convenience, and global acceptance to the growing number of UAE consumers who prefer cashless payments.”

About Al Fardan Exchange

Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954. Emerging from a seafaring and pearl trading tradition to a commercial trade, the Al Fardan name is built on a solid bedrock of security and reliability. Leveraging on the Group’s diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, high-end jewellery and financial services, Al Fardan Exchange holds global reach with trust and credibility as its main ethics, and is regulate by the Central Bank of UAE.

Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has had the unique opportunity of playing a part in supporting communities who have helped build this nation, by helping them bring life to their own dreams – both here and in their home countries. Today, we are incredibly proud to serve the UAE’s cosmopolitan community through our 80+ strong network, spanning across all Emirates. Reinforced by strong relationships with over 150+ global corresponding banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers, we offer secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust in the forefront.

To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange.com

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog, @VisaNews.