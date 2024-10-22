United Arab Emirates – Al Fardan Exchange is delighted to announce its partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the NBE Egyptian Super Cup 2024, serving as the event's official remittance partner. This collaboration underscores Al Fardan Exchange's dedication to connecting communities and fostering the love for football across the region.

The Egyptian Super Cup, hosted by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, is one of the most highly anticipated football events for the Egyptian community, set to take place in Abu Dhabi this year. Bringing fans and families together to celebrate their shared passion, the tournament symbolises unity through sport. As the Official Remittance Partner, Al Fardan Exchange will help enhance the experience for football enthusiasts in the country.

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange, commented on the partnership, "Football is a universal language that brings people closer, and we are thrilled to partner with the Egyptian Super Cup 2024. This event is a celebration of passion, teamwork, and community spirit—values that we at Al Fardan Exchange deeply resonate with. Beyond providing financial services, we are committed to creating memorable experiences for our customers, and this partnership reflects that goal."

His Excellency Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, “We are honoured to count on Al Fardan Exchange as the Official Remittance Partner in our hosting of this year’s edition of the NBE Egyptian Super Cup. Al Fardan Exchange is a long-standing establishment that has earned the trust and devotion of its vast network of happy customers and associates through their values of hard work and dedication to the community. Our partnership is yet another marker of our blueprint to success in organising this tournament and further indication of Abu Dhabi’s value as a global sports hub.”

Al Fardan Exchange has launched an exciting promotion for its customers to celebrate this partnership. Until 23 October, anyone sending money to Egypt through any Al Fardan Exchange branch or via the AlfaPay app will be entered into a draw to win tickets to the NBE Egyptian Super Cup final. In total, 241 lucky winners will get the chance to experience the final game live, making this football season truly special.

As part of the celebration, the NBE Egyptian Super Cup Trophy Tour took place at select Al Fardan Exchange branches, offering fans and local communities the opportunity to get up close with the prestigious trophy and share in the excitement leading up to the event.

​About Al Fardan Exchange

Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954. Emerging from a seafaring and pearl trading tradition to a commercial trade, the Al Fardan name is built on a solid bedrock of security and reliability. Leveraging on the Group’s diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, high-end jewellery and financial services, Al Fardan Exchange holds global reach with trust and credibility as its main ethics.

Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has had the unique opportunity of playing a part in supporting communities who have helped build this nation, by helping them bring life to their own dreams – both here and in their home countries. Today, we are incredibly proud to serve the UAE’s cosmopolitan community through our 85+ strong network, spanning across all Emirates. Reinforced by strong relationships with over 150 global corresponding banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers, we offer secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust in the forefront.

To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange.com

About the Abu Dhabi Sports Council

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) was established in 2006 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan The president of United Arab Emirates.

ADSC is aligned to the emirate’s leadership vision to develop sport and youth activities.

The Council promotes an effective, emirate-wide sports calendar that stimulates the desire to participate in quality sports among all Abu Dhabi residents and helps the talented and motivated reach their sporting potential.

ADSC believes that global and community sporting events provide many positive opportunities, most notably the encouragement of all segments and groups of society to practice sports activities.

To establish an environment that contributes towards promoting the importance of sport practicing and sport programs for all segments of the community, and to implement the best and latest international systems that promote competing at local, regional, and international levels.

Abu Dhabi Sports Council supports the organisation and hosting of many international sporting events in Abu Dhabi.