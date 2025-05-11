Muscat: Reaffirming its position as a ‘Partner in Excellence’, ahlibank recently shared its first-quarter 2025 financial results, reflecting a period of robust growth and resilience amidst a dynamic economic landscape. In light of Oman’s renewed fiscal stability and a favorable outlook, the bank remains steadfast in its strategic focus on sustainable growth, innovation, and its commitment to people-centric values. In the first quarter of this year, ahlibank's momentum was further amplified through high-impact partnerships, digital transformation initiatives, and community-driven campaigns—reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in national development and inclusive economic progress.

The bank’s first-quarter performance demonstrates strong progress, underpinned by year-on-year growth across key financial indicators when compared to the same period in 2024. Net loans, advances, and financing increased by 9.6% to OMR 3,070.4 million, while total assets expanded by 9.1% to reach OMR 3,677.0 million. Customers’ deposits recorded a strong uptick of 18.3%, rising to OMR 2,954.1 million—a testament to growing customer confidence in the bank’s offerings. Operating income rose by 16.0% to OMR 28.24 million, outpacing the 11.3% increase in operating expenses, thereby reinforcing operational discipline and cost efficiency. Profit for the period stood at OMR 9.71 million, reflecting a solid 12.5% year-on-year increase, while equity strengthened to OMR 552.1 million, up 6.9% from the corresponding quarter in 2024. These results underscore ahlibank’s consistent trajectory of prudent growth and value-driven performance, aligned with its strategic ambitions.

Commenting on the bank’s performance, Said Abdullah Al Hatmi, CEO of ahlibank, stated, “As we pursue purpose-driven growth and innovation, our commitment remains centered on delivering long-term value to our customers, stakeholders, and the wider Omani economy. Guided by a clear roadmap, we are not just responding to market shifts—we are proactively shaping a banking sector that is more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable. Through our ongoing efforts, we are dedicated to delivering practical solutions that support the development and progress of our nation.”

In the first quarter of 2025, ahlibank achieved significant milestones that underscore its commitment to driving Oman’s economic growth. A notable achievement was the signing of a landmark Master Services Agreement with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), streamlining PDO’s financial operations through a customized B2B digital platform.

Simultaneously, ahlibank further expanded its real estate financing portfolio through strategic partnerships, including a key collaboration with Dream Villa, the master developer of Al Ahlam District in Sultan Haitham City. Additionally, through its Islamic window, ahli islamic, the bank partnered with Al Masa Real Estate Development—the master developer of the Hay Al Azm project—in coordination with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning. These initiatives reflect the bank’s commitment to supporting government-led urban development efforts across key regions of the Sultanate of Oman.

ahli islamic also served as the lead financial advisor in the structuring and funding of the Sustainable City Yiti project, Oman’s first net-zero energy city. The project reflects the bank’s expertise in structuring Sharia-compliant financing solutions and its long-term commitment to green infrastructure and environmentally responsible urban development.

Building on its commitment to ESG principles, ahli Islamic collaborated with be’ah to facilitate sustainable financing for environmentally responsible industrial waste treatment, reinforcing its role in supporting Oman’s green economy. Together, these initiatives reflect the bank’s forward-thinking approach to inclusive growth and innovation-led development.

As part of its ongoing strategy to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), ahlibank introduced a comprehensive digital solution that includes the innovative ahliPOS payment application—enabling businesses to accept payments directly through Android devices without the need for extra hardware. The offering also includes a Point-of-Sale (POS) financing program, providing flexible liquidity solutions based on payment receivables. These initiatives are designed to boost transaction efficiency and equip businesses with effective digital tools to drive growth and enhance competitiveness.

During the holy month of Ramadan, ahlibank reaffirmed its strong commitment to corporate social responsibility through a range of meaningful community initiatives. For the second year in a row, the bank launched its ‘Iftar Sayem’ campaign in partnership with the Oman Food Bank, distributing approximately 1,000 complete Iftar meals to underprivileged families. Additionally, in collaboration with the Al Rahma Association for Motherhood and Childhood, the bank provided Eid clothing and essential household appliances to over 300 families. A standout initiative was the dedicated support for SMEs at the highly successful ‘ahlibank Ramadan Souq’ – Third Edition, which saw the participation of over 60 Omani entrepreneurs in cooperation with the Small and Medium Enterprises Authority (Riyada).

As part of its ‘Kaswat Eid’ initiative, ahlibank and its Islamic window, ahli islamic, distributed new clothes to low-income families from across the Sultanate. Additionally, in collaboration with the ‘Nidaa Al-Khair’ team, Eid clothing and gifts were also provided to over 100 orphaned children. The bank also extended its support to the elderly by donating Eid clothes to residents of the Social Welfare Home. These efforts reflect ahlibank’s unwavering commitment to creating a lasting, positive impact on the community while supporting the broader national economy.

ahlibank continues to deliver meaningful outcomes for its key stakeholders through a clearly defined strategic vision. Reinforcing its focus on enhancing the customer experience, the bank recently inaugurated a new premium branch, designed to offer personalized financial services in a sophisticated, technology-driven environment. Grounded in innovation, social responsibility, and sustainable value creation, ahlibank is well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Oman’s financial sector.