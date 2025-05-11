Dubai, UAE – PowerDMARC, a global leader in email and domain security solutions, announced its strategic partnership with Onetic Africa as a Value-Added Distributor at GISEC Global 2025, held in Dubai. This partnership is set to accelerate the adoption of email authentication across French-speaking African nations.

With cybersecurity threats evolving at a rapid pace, and email service providers like Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft tightening their sender rules, the demand for scalable email authentication solutions has become more urgent than ever. By joining forces with Onetic Africa, PowerDMARC aims to empower African enterprises, MSPs, and resellers with DMARC, SPF, DKIM, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and BIMI to combat domain spoofing, meet global requirements, and improve email deliverability.

Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC, remarked, "Partnering with Onetic Africa is a significant milestone for our expansion and growth in Africa. Their regional expertise and strong distribution ecosystem will be instrumental in expanding our presence and helping organizations across the continent secure their email domains with confidence."

"This partnership reflects our commitment to working closely with leaders who understand the unique security challenges businesses face. With Onetic Africa’s support, we’re aiming to make email authentication easier and more effective for organizations throughout Africa.", added Zainab Al Lawati, Business Development Manager (MEA) at PowerDMARC.

Wafae Dehri, Marketing & Channel Manager NWA at Onetic Africa, stated, "Our mission has always been to deliver intelligent, future-ready solutions through trusted partnerships. PowerDMARC’s platform complements this vision, and we look forward to driving value together for our partners and clients across Africa."

About Onetic Africa

Onetic Africa is a value-added distributor specializing in next-generation IT and cybersecurity solutions, with a strategic presence across French-speaking Africa. The company empowers its partners with advanced technologies, tailored go-to-market strategies, and hands-on enablement to drive digital transformation and long-term business success.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a leading SaaS platform for email authentication and domain protection, offering comprehensive solutions including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and hosted reporting with AI-powered threat intelligence. The platform secures email ecosystems for over 10,000 organizations across more than 100 countries, including Fortune 100 companies, governments, and large enterprises. PowerDMARC is MSP/MSSP-ready with full white-label support and holds SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance certifications.