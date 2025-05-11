Kuwait – Jazeera Airways is making summer even more exciting with a guaranteed 20% off on all flights and all seats as part of an exclusive limited-time offer. From May 11 to May 14, 2025, customers can enjoy 20% off on all seats and all flights (exceptions apply) by using the promo code SUMMER20.

This summer campaign offers passengers unbeatable value, with a travel period running from May 12 to July 31, 2025. Planning a family vacation, a business trip, or even a weekend escape, gets more affordable with Jazeera Airways’ special sale. Passengers are encouraged to act fast as seats are limited.

Jazeera Airways currently operates flights to over 60 destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Europe, and Africa, including vibrant cities and scenic hotspots such as Budapest (Hungary), Sochi (Russia), Prague (Czech Republic), Krakow (Poland), Yerevan (Armenia), and Trabzon and Antalya (Turkey).

Paul Caroll, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Jazeera Airways said, “Summer is one of the most popular seasons for travel, and we’re excited to offer our customers an opportunity to save while exploring more – especially our various summer destinations. This summer, we have 700,000 seats on offer and multiple direct routes to some of the most breath-taking destinations. With 20% off and flexible travel dates, this is the perfect time to book your next adventure.”

Travelers can visit www.jazeeraairways.com, the Jazeera Airways mobile app or call center at 177 to book their discounted fares using promo code SUMMER20.

About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travellers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named “Great Place to Work” in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.