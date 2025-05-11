National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has been recognised in five awards at the prestigious MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards 2025, reflecting the bank's leadership in delivering secure, cutting-edge solutions across mobile, trade, and corporate banking services. The awards included Best Cybersecurity and Risk Management Implementation – UAE, Best Mobile Banking Services – UAE, Best Innovation in Corporate Banking and Finance, Best Innovation in Trade Finance – UAE, and Best Corporate Payment Service.

NBF’s latest recognition underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence, industry leadership, and innovation. These accolades highlight the bank’s sector-specific expertise, customer-centric digital strategy, and long-standing focus on security and value creation. Together, they reflect NBF’s vision for the future of banking—one that blends trusted client relationships with advanced technologies and a deep understanding of evolving customer needs.

Best Cybersecurity and Risk Management Implementation – UAE

NBF has implemented a robust, enterprise-wide cybersecurity framework as part of its broader digital transformation strategy. The bank’s approach combines advanced risk management protocols with AI-powered fraud detection and monitoring, ensuring the safety of customer data and operational resilience. This award reflects NBF’s commitment to protecting customers while embracing innovation.

Best Mobile Banking Services – UAE

NBF has transformed its mobile banking experience by focusing on speed, accessibility, and customer-centric features. From biometric logins and seamless fund transfers to enhanced bill payments and trade transaction capabilities, NBF’s mobile platform is an industry leader. The bank’s consistent investment in convenience, transparency, and usability reinforces its reputation for delivering secure, high-performance digital banking.

Best Innovation in Corporate Banking and Finance

NBF has led the way in offering bespoke corporate banking solutions tailored to the needs of SMEs and mid-market clients. By integrating sector-specific expertise with advanced analytics and digital platforms, NBF empowers businesses to manage their finances more efficiently and access timely credit and advisory services. This award recognises the bank’s role as a long-term partner and enabler of sustainable business growth across the UAE.

Best Innovation in Trade Finance – UAE

NBF has redefined the trade finance experience through the introduction of automated, AI-driven platforms that reduce turnaround times and simplify processing. Customers benefit from fast, secure, and cost-effective trade transactions through NBF’s state-of-the art online banking ecosystem. The bank’s deep understanding of the trading community and its strong relationships across geographies make it a market leader in trade finance innovation.

Best Corporate Payment Service

NBF offers seamless, secure, and customised payment solutions that support the needs of businesses across sectors. With features like real-time payment tracking, end-to-end integration, and enhanced reconciliation tools, the bank has simplified corporate treasury operations while ensuring compliance and efficiency. This award reflects NBF’s ability to deliver best-in-class payment services rooted in deep understanding of client workflows.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury, and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC, and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

About the MEA Finance Awards

The MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards 2025 gathered over 500 regional leaders in banking, finance, fintech, and technology, alongside regulators and standardisation bodies, to celebrate the achievements of the region’s top innovators. MEA Finance conducts its own research to ensure award categories accurately reflect the evolving financial services landscape, comprehensively recognising the accomplishments of banks, financial institutions, payments providers, and technology suppliers who are shaping the future of digital finance. Winners are selected through a rigorous two-step judging process led by a panel of industry experts and the MEA Finance editorial team, ensuring each award reflects genuine excellence, innovation, and impact.