Dubai – In line with its global growth strategy and commitment to the sustainable development of the industry, Active Re participated as a Gold Sponsor at the Dubai World Insurance Congress (DWIC) 2025, reaffirming its role as a key partner in the international reinsurance sector.

Held at the iconic Atlantis, The Palm, the congress brought together industry leaders from more than 80 countries, establishing itself as a strategic platform for business development, knowledge exchange, and international industry projection.

With a strengthened institutional presence, Active Re stood out at the event thanks to the participation of its executives, Robert Ali (Chief Operating Officer), Aleksandr Mazhorov (Head of Overseas Treaty Business), John Kotran (Business Development Overseas & Manager MENA), and Nivine Moussa (Underwriter Personal Lines), who held key meetings with current and potential partners from various regions.

"Our participation in DWIC 2025 reflects Active Re’s commitment to an evolving market, where the ability to adapt swiftly and provide sustainable solutions makes all the difference. This forum represents a unique opportunity to strengthen ties with our global partners and expand our value proposition into new territories," said John Kotran, Business Development Overseas & Manager MENA at Active Re.

Since its inception in 2017, DWIC has become an essential space for senior executives, brokers, insurers, and reinsurers. This edition featured Lightning Talk sessions and roundtables under the Chatham House Rule, fostering strategic conversations on emerging industry challenges.

With this participation, Active Re continues to strengthen its positioning as a reliable and visionary partner, ready to face the challenges of the international environment with robust, agile, and market-aligned reinsurance solutions.