Muscat – Reinforcing its leadership in 5G technologies, Omantel has successfully completed a lab trial of self-operating Passive Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Unlike conventional IoT devices that rely on batteries, Passive IoT devices operate using ambient energy sources. This trial marks a significant step toward providing low-energy, high-efficiency technology solutions aligned with global trends in adopting sustainable and eco-friendly digital innovations.

This achievement builds on Omantel’s earlier trial of RedCap technology last year—part of advanced 5G features—designed to enable effective connectivity for low-capability devices, thereby improving internet efficiency and expanding the scope of IoT applications.

Commenting on the successful trial, Eng. Saleem bin Ahmed Abdullatiff, Vice President Business Unit at Omantel, said: “This success reaffirms Omantel’s commitment to leading digital transformation by adopting the latest global technologies that support the development of a future-ready digital infrastructure. By enabling efficient and reliable solutions such as Passive IoT, we contribute to building a technology-enabled society and strengthening the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a regional hub for innovation. We remain dedicated to supporting national objectives and addressing the evolving needs of individuals and businesses across the Sultanate.”

Passive IoT is considered a promising future application of 5G networks, offering numerous opportunities for sectors such as logistics, healthcare, and smart agriculture. Unlike traditional IoT devices, Passive IoT tags do not require battery power, making them easier to install, minimizing maintenance and replacements, and ensuring longer operational lifespans.

The trial demonstrated the effectiveness of Passive IoT over Omantel’s 5G network, proving its ability to successfully connect over distances of up to 200 meters. The technology is expected to bring a qualitative shift in business models across various sectors by creating new revenue streams and accelerating their digital transformation agendas. Omantel’s future 5G-powered Passive IoT network will be capable of supporting millions of passive sensors across sectors such as retail, logistics, manufacturing, and others.

The relationship between RedCap and Passive IoT technologies reflects an integrated approach toward enabling a comprehensive digital environment that supports diverse types of smart devices, whether requiring direct connectivity, like RedCap devices, or operating passively using ambient energy, like Passive IoT.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives to always exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.