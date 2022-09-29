Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Al Borg Medical Laboratories signed a partnership agreement with Al Amin Hospital in Taif, to operate and manage the medical tests for five years Starting of October 1st, 2022. Al Borg Medical Laboratories was represented by its CEO Dr. Saeed bin Mohammed bin Saeed Al Amoudi, and Al Amin Hospital in Taif was represented by its General Manager Mr. Abdulmalik Abdulmughni Mohammed Al Amin.

This partnership aims to expand the scope of services provided by both parties. The hospital seeks to be a leading medical center that provides a wide range of unprecedented medical services at a high level with the highest quality. Within this strategic partnership comes the expansion plans for Al Borg Laboratories in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Moreover, this takes Al Borg’s vision to be the diagnostic medical laboratory of choice for all customers and the optimal health partner. Al Borg Laboratories will give patients the opportunity to benefit from the medical tests and produce the most accurate results. This will allow Al- Borg to expand its business base throughout the Kingdom where it leads more than 16.3 million tests per year and has 83 international accreditations. This cooperation aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to develop health care in the Kingdom to place it amongst one of the highest ranked countries in the health sector.

Al Borg Medical Laboratories Company was established in 1998 in Jeddah and expanded to become the largest chain of private laboratories in Saudi Arabia and one of the largest in the Gulf, with more than 72 branches in the Kingdom and present in 8 countries with more than 1000 specialized and expert doctors,

Al-Amin Hospital is one of the first hospitals to open in Taif. Over the past 40 years it has been a distinguished private institution and a leader in providing medical services of unique quality to the community with the approval of the Saudi Center for Accreditation of Health Facilities. Over the past four decades with a total of 134 beds, the best medical services were provided to tens of thousands of patients. This was achieved by professionals and qualified consultants in all specialties with the help of qualified nurses and health professionals.

Due to this partnership more than 2,000 types of medical tests will be provided to patients and conducted in a specialized and designated laboratory. It is worth mentioning that Al Borg Diagnostics established the first private Molecular Genetics services in the private medical diagnostics industry in the Kingdom and it continues to provide unprecedented digital medical services and accurate test results backed by twenty-four years of experience.

-Ends-

About Al Borg Medical Laboratories Company

Established in 1998, when it opened its first laboratory in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Al Borg Diagnostics managed to expand to all major cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the year 2004. Today, Al Borg Diagnostics has become the largest chain of private laboratories in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and is currently expanding to the African continent. Al Borg Diagnostics serves about 15,000 visiting customers daily, and more than 5,000 hospitals and clinics’ laboratories, in addition to cooperating with various pharmaceutical companies in the field of precision medicine. Being a leading company in the Arab Gulf and North African region, we always strive to be the best in the field of health care services, to improve the community health, and to provide a distinctive experience for the customer by developing it in line with the latest trends and the latest global technologies.

For more information please visit: https://alborgdx.com/en/about-al-borg/