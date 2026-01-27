Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Al Baraka Islamic Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced the organisation of the first-of-its-kind joint auto fair in Bahrain, bringing together a select group of authorised auto dealers alongside the Bank, acting as a provider of financing solutions, in an initiative aimed at delivering an integrated customer experience, strengthening market presence, and stimulating auto sales activity ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

This unique initiative reflects Al Baraka Islamic Bank’s innovative approach to delivering financing solutions and expanding direct engagement with customers by moving beyond the traditional banking framework towards integrated and interactive experiences. The activity enables customers to compare options, make informed choices and benefit from exclusive auto offers and financing solutions in one convenient location with streamlined procedures.

Meanwhile, the auto fair will be held from January 29 to 31, 2026, at the parking area of Dana Mall, a venue distinguished by its ease of access, with the participation of more than 12 authorised auto dealers. Dedicated spaces have been allocated for vehicle displays and partner booths, in addition to designated platforms to welcome visitors and provide on-site sales and financing support, along with GIG participating as the official insurance partner.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of vehicles from multiple brands, learn about exclusive offers, and submit auto financing applications instantly, alongside the chance to receive attractive cash rewards throughout the fair period.

As part of the Al Baraka Auto Fair, Al Baraka Islamic Bank is unveiling a set of exceptional auto financing offers designed to put customers in the driver’s seat. Visitors will have the chance to win six monthly installments fully paid by the Bank for 12 lucky winners, along with exclusive cash rewards for 12 customers who complete their auto financing early. The excitement continues with instant cash prizes and fun interactive activities available throughout the event.

Customers can also benefit from highly flexible financing options, including an optional grace period of up to six months, zero administration fees, optional down payment, and exclusive auto Takaful coverage in partnership with Takaful International Company

On this occasion, Mr Mazin Dhaif, Chief Retail Officer at Al Baraka Islamic Bank, commented: “This drive represents a strategic step within the Bank’s efforts to strengthen its market presence and deliver genuine added value to our customers, particularly as it coincides with the launch of our Ramadan campaign and a dedicated auto financing campaign. At Al Baraka Islamic Bank, we remain committed to introducing innovative initiatives that align with customer aspirations and support the growth of the consumer finance sector in a responsible manner and in full compliance with Islamic Sharia principles.”

He added: “The timing of the auto fair, alongside our Ramadan and auto financing campaigns, further enhances the value offered to visitors and encourages strong engagement during the event. We are determined to continue developing innovative initiatives that reinforce our market presence and keep pace with our customers’ evolving needs.”

For his part, Mr Ali Al Derzi, Head of Branches and Sales at Al Baraka Islamic Bank, commented: “We are proud at Al Baraka Islamic Bank to organise this unprecedented event, which reflects our passion for delivering a comprehensive customer experience that goes beyond the traditional concept of auto fairs and exhibitions. We have been keen to bring together a select group of authorised auto dealers under one roof, enabling customers to view, compare and choose their ideal vehicle with ease and transparency, while benefiting from exclusive early Ramadan offers during the activity, in addition to instant rewards for the Bank’s customers at the event venue.”

Al Baraka Islamic Bank is one of the most prominent Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and since its establishment in 1984, it has achieved distinguished results in providing banking services to both individuals and corporates. The Bank also has a strong track record in innovation and the provision of Sharia-compliant investment and financing solutions. Moreover, the Bank continues its pioneering role in supporting social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, maintaining a prestigious position among leading banks offering Islamic banking services to customers around the world.

