Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Company (Al-Ayuni) has been officially certified as a Best Place to Work for 2026, recognizing the company's dedication to building a workplace culture rooted in trust, innovation, and employee empowerment.

This prestigious international certification, awarded by Best Places to Work the world's leading employer certification authority operating across 100+ countries follows a rigorous assessment process measuring employee experience, organizational culture, and human capital practices.

Statement from the CEO

Engineer Waleed Hamad Albathe, CEO of Al-Ayuni:

"Our achievement of the Best Place to Work certification reflects our unwavering commitment to building a high-performance culture founded on trust, accountability, and excellence.

At Al-Ayuni, we strive to foster a work environment that empowers our employees to realize their full potential, promotes innovation, and actively contributes to sustainable success.

We also reaffirm our continuous commitment to cultivating a workplace that supports growth, inspires innovation, and enables a sustained journey of organizational excellence."

Statement from Human Capital Management

Mr. Rakan Abdulaziz Alauni, Vice President – Human Capital Management:

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work Certification reinforces our commitment to aligning human capital strategies with a strong and inclusive workplace culture.

We remain focused on enabling our people through continuous development, recognition, and a supportive work environment."

Achieving the Best Place to Work certification underscores Al-Ayuni's consistent efforts to listen to its employees, foster a culture of collaboration, and maintain a positive and engaging work environment across all levels of the organization. This recognition reflects the collective dedication of Al-Ayuni's leadership and teams to placing people at the heart of everything they do. The company remains firmly committed to strengthening its people-first culture as a cornerstone for sustainable growth, operational excellence, and long-term organizational success.

About Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Company

Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Company is a leading Saudi entity operating across key sectors including construction, real estate, and contracting. Committed to excellence and sustainable growth, Al-Ayuni continuously invests in its people as its most valuable asset.

Media Contact: icommunication@alayuni.com