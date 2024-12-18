Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Al Areen Holding Company, a leading real estate company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has won four prestigious awards at the Arabian Property Awards; Best Masterplan, Best Mixed-Use Development in Bahrain for Al Areen Masterplan, Best Hotel Design in Bahrain for Al Areen Park Hotel and Best Residential Development in Bahrain for Tilal Residential Project.

These awards embody the masterplan’s innovative vision and unique architectural design that will enhance this destination in the Kingdom owing to its vital projects, especially a modern township amid beautiful nature. The awards also reflect Al Areen Holding Company’s commitment to developing high-quality environmentally sustainable projects through integrated residential and commercial communities.

The Arabian Property Awards is an important benchmark of honouring architectural excellence and achievement in the field of real estate development and an indicator of success in the region. The honouring ceremony was attended by a group of international participants, experts and judges from various sectors in real estate, construction and engineering.

In this regard, Dr Ahlam Zainal, CEO of Al Areen Holding Company, stated, “We are pleased to win these prestigious awards which reflect our firm commitment to excellence and quality in all our projects. We always strive to introduce projects that contribute to building a better future,”

She continued, “We believe that sustainability and smart design are essential elements in developing modern communities and will work to enhance these values ​​in all our future projects. Beyond honours, these awards represent an incentive for us to develop more projects that meet the needs of the market and contribute to the development of the urban environment in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Mr Ahmed Khalfan, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Al Areen Holding Company and CEO of Tilal Residential Project, added, “We are proud of this achievement, which reflects the efforts of our dedicated team. The masterplan of Al Areen combines modern design with advanced facilities, making it an ideal destination for families and individuals seeking higher quality of life.”

It is worth noting that the Al Areen masterplan will house exceptional development projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain, particularly a modern township with an area of ​​approximately 2 million square metres and 1.5 million square metres of built-up area. The project also includes two hotels, Raffles Al Areen Palace and Al Areen Park. The project is distinguished by its proximity to Al Areen Wildlife Reserve in the southern region of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

About Al Areen Holding

Al Areen Holding is a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, dedicated to creating exceptional residential, commercial and hospitality projects. With a commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability, Al Areen Holding strives to exceed customer expectations and contribute to the economic growth of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

