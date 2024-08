Dubai, UAE - Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (DFM: ALANSARI), (the “Group”), one of the leading integrated financial services groups in the UAE, today reports its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2024 (H1’24).

H1’24 saw a 1.9% YoY decline in Operating Income, primarily driven by the impact of macroeconomic challenges on the bank notes business.

