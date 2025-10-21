Al Ain Farms Group and Khalifa University Enterprises Company sign an MoU to advance food innovation, circular economy practices, and talent growth in the UAE by sharing knowledge and co-developing sustainable solutions.

Collaboration offers hands-on opportunities for students and researchers while granting AAFG access to Khalifa University’s incubation centre, fostering co-created solutions and advancing the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG), the UAE’s national food champion, and Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC), the commercial arm of Khalifa University, have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding at the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition. This strategic agreement advances research, innovation, and sustainable practices across the UAE’s food sector, reinforcing the nation’s leadership in food security and science-driven industry growth. It also lays the foundation for talent incubation, with AAFG offering students access to real-world facilities and potential pathways to scale promising research ideas.

AAFG, which brings together five of the UAE’s most trusted legacy brands—Al Ain Farms, Marmum Dairy, Al Ajban Chicken, Al Jazira Poultry’s Golden Eggs, and Saha Arabian Farms—plays a central role in delivering high-quality, locally produced foods. With a vertically integrated model spanning feed production, hatcheries, processing, packaging, and logistics, AAFG is well-positioned to support the UAE’s food security agenda.

This alliance redefines the region’s food innovation landscape across three key areas:

Camel Milk Revolution: The partnership brings together Khalifa University’s cutting-edge research and AAFG’s operational scale to advance technologies in human nutrition, animal wellbeing, nutrient valorization, and shelf-life enhancement technologies. With Khalifa University having developed key intellectual property in camel milk research, the alliance also aims to explore commercialization pathways—positioning camel milk for global export and health-focused markets.

The partnership brings together Khalifa University’s cutting-edge research and AAFG’s operational scale to advance technologies in human nutrition, animal wellbeing, nutrient valorization, and shelf-life enhancement technologies. With Khalifa University having developed key intellectual property in camel milk research, the alliance also aims to explore commercialization pathways—positioning camel milk for global export and health-focused markets. Sustainable Poultry Feed: By piloting pioneering premix feed technologies, using local agricultural by-products and industry know-how, the collaboration will slash costs, boost digestibility, and transform food system waste into new value streams—advancing the UAE’s circular economy goals.

By piloting pioneering premix feed technologies, using local agricultural by-products and industry know-how, the collaboration will slash costs, boost digestibility, and transform food system waste into new value streams—advancing the UAE’s circular economy goals. Talent, Science, and Real-World Solutions: Students and researchers will gain hands-on experience tackling genuine industry challenges, while AAFG gains access to Khalifa University’s incubation hub for co-created innovation—future-proofing the UAE talent pipeline and knowledge economy.

The strategic partnership will advance flagship pilot projects in camel milk and sustainable poultry feed, with rapid validation and scaling. It also includes co-ownership and management of technology and intellectual property, ensuring UAE-based breakthroughs remain nationally significant.

Additionally, the alliance supports the UAE’s ambition to rank among the top 10 countries in the Global Food Security Index, with a strong focus on future-facing, circular economic solutions alongside delivering visibility to the “We the UAE 2031” vision for diversified, sustainable, and innovation-led national growth.

“This partnership with Al Ain Farms Group reflects our commitment to translating Khalifa University’s research into real-world impact through deeper collaboration with industry,” said Her Excellency Amal Nasser Al Jaberi, Chief Executive Officer of Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC). “Through KUEC, we are advancing a new model of university–industry partnership that accelerates the commercialization of innovation, supports the UAE’s food security priorities, and empowers our students and researchers to deliver sustainable, market-ready solutions that strengthen the nation’s knowledge-based economy.

“By combining Khalifa University’s world-class research expertise with our deep operational experience, we are forging impactful solutions that advance our shared vision for a sustainable, secure, and innovation-driven food ecosystem,” said Hassan Safi, Group CEO, Al Ain Farms Group. “A cornerstone of this partnership is our focus on camel milk, a true symbol of UAE heritage and pride and renowned for its rich protein content and exceptional health benefits. Together, we aim to unlock and commercialize cutting-edge research in this vital area and others, creating a blueprint for resilience, reducing food waste, and showcasing Emirati excellence to the world. This collaboration will not only serve the UAE today, but will nourish and inspire future generations.”

About Al Ain Farms Group

Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG) is a national protein and beverages brand, delivering wholesome, high-quality, and accessible nutrition across fresh dairy, poultry, juice, and eggs. Operating across a fully integrated farm-to-shelf model, AAFG ensures freshness within 24 hours — supporting the UAE’s food security goals with products made locally and trusted regionally.

The Group brings together five of the UAE’s most trusted names in food production:

Al Ain Farms – Founded by the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed, a pioneer in the UAE dairy industry and one of the largest integrated dairy and poultry companies in UAE

Marmum Dairy – One of best-known brands in dairy, especially with its yoghurt category

Al Ajban Chicken – One of the UAE’s first and most technologically advanced fresh poultry producers

Al Jazira Poultry Farm Golden Eggs – Home of the iconic Golden Eggs, known for traceability and innovation

Saha Arabian Farms – A regional egg producer with operations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia

AAFG is part of Ghitha Holding PJSC, and backed by Yas Holding LLC, two UAE-based investment groups driving national self-sufficiency and sustainable food systems.

About Khalifa University Enterprises Company

Khalifa University Enterprise Company (KUEC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Khalifa University pioneering initiatives committed to accelerating the UAE’s transition to a knowledge-based economy. As a key enabler of innovation, we cultivate an ecosystem that brings together academic excellence, research capabilities, entrepreneurial ambition, and strategic industry collaboration.

KUEC Group include the :

Ankabut - is a leading IT service provider that transform education through advanced technology and integrated digital platforms, empowering lifelong learning across institutions, educators, and learners.

- is a leading IT service provider that transform education through advanced technology and integrated digital platforms, empowering lifelong learning across institutions, educators, and learners. Beyond Education - Provides training to empower professionals and organizations through innovative training, tailored advising, and cutting-edge STEM development programs.

- Provides training to empower professionals and organizations through innovative training, tailored advising, and cutting-edge STEM development programs. Intratomics– A deep-tech R&D venture advancing university born Graphene technologies into industrial applications.

For additional media enquiries please contact: