Dumas: "Al Alhy young members have great studying programs to choose from at the Cairo branches of Prince Edward Island and Toronto Metropolitan Universities."

El Kady: "UofCanada is committed to providing the outstanding educational level that Al-Ahly members expect and deserve.."

Cairo:– In a press conference held at Al Ahly Sporting Club, on July 30, 2023, Universities of Canada in Egypt (UofCanada), which hosts international branches of the University of Prince Edward Island and Toronto Metropolitan University in the New Administrative Capital, announced that it has reached an agreement with Al Ahly to be the club’s supporting sponsor and exclusive educational partner for the next two years, starting from the 2023-2024 season. The official signing ceremony was attended by Captain Mahmoud El-Khatib, President of ASC, Dr. Saad Shalaby, Executive Director, ASC, H.E. Louis Dumas, Ambassador of Canada to Egypt, Dr. Magdy El Kady, Chairman of the Board of Governors, UofCanada, Dr. Ramy Sallam, President, UofCanada, Mr. Muhammad Yahya Lotfi, Chairman of the Board, United Company for Sports Marketing and Advertising Services, and Eng. Saif Al-Waziri, Chairman and Managing Director of Presentation Sports, in addition to many other public figures.

Under this agreement, “UofCanada” will pay Al Ahly an undisclosed amount as sponsorship fees, provide several exclusive educational benefits for club members, including full academic scholarships over the contract period, and a special discount for members to enroll in any of the faculties and majors available at UPEI and TMU Cairo campuses, as well as a special discount on postgraduate programs. In addition, UofCanada’s media facilities such as studios, equipment, and cameras will be ready to use by Al Ahly when needed.

The offered benefits are meant to honor ASC’s members and huge fan base and recognize its outstanding history. The partnership is also part of ASC's strategy to generate regular revenue through sponsorship rights in collaboration with the United Company for Sports Marketing. Inducing a new vision, ASC is evolving to become a multi-faceted institution with a role in its community development rather than just a club, by integrating sports and education. On the other hand, UofCanada’s strategy is to share its international expertise in education with ASC’s large community and put its commitment to fostering Egyptian youth into effect, which serves both public and private interests.

To cast light on its working branches, the University of Prince Edward Island, Cairo campus, has achieved remarkable success since its inauguration in 2018 as the first International Branch Campus (IBC) in the New Administrative Capital with the graduation of two successful cohorts. This branch offers one of the best engineering programs in the world, which is Sustainable Design Engineering, with focus areas in mechatronics and sustainable energy. The Faculty of Sustainable Design Engineering at UPEI Cairo is the first and only to be accredited by the Canadian Engineering Accreditation Board (CEAB), and attain equivalency and licensing from the Supreme Council of Universities and the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate. Other programs include Mathematics and Computational Sciences program, with majors in video game development, data analytics, and business analytics; and the Business Administration program, including majors in accounting, entrepreneurship, finance, marketing, and organizational management, in addition to the MBA program in International Leadership.

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), Cairo campus, offers many innovative, career-oriented programs in the fields of design, creative industries, engineering, and architectural sciences, and includes various departments that qualify students to keep pace with the tremendous development in these fields through a hands-on approach that integrates academics with practice.

Al-Khatib stated that Al Ahly is excited to partner with UofCanada. This collaboration exemplifies our conviction that education and sports should be integrated as part of our commitment to maintain excellence. This agreement will provide grants and discounts to members of Al Ahly club, and they are currently exploring the possibility to include its fans too, given their significant role in shaping the club’s identity.

Louis Duma, Canadian Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, expressed his satisfaction with this agreement between UofCanada and ASC, explaining that this partnership will add to the success stories of Canadian investments in the field of higher education in Egypt, as well as strengthen Canadian-Egyptian relations on social and athletic fronts. Duma added that he expects this agreement to enable ASC youth to embrace Canadian values and benefit from the advanced education offered by UofCanada in the Administrative Capital, where they would study at notable Canadian universities such as Prince Edward Island and Toronto Metropolitan.

Dr. Magdy El Kady, Chairman of BOG, UofCanada, extended his gratitude to Captain Mahmoud Al-Khatib, ASC leaders, and the United Company for their positive attitude towards this collaboration. He also expressed his optimism that this partnership will last for many years to come. Dr. El Kady stressed UofCanada’s dedication to delivering the high-quality education that ASC members expect and deserve, and that this partnership with the Century Club is an effective example of the importance of integrating education and sports to provide the best value for Egyptian youth.

